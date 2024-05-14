Cleveland school board to consider banning student cellphone use

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District could move to take away students’ cellphones during the school day as soon as next school year under a new contract with the Cleveland Teachers Union set to be considered by the board of education Tuesday night.

The contract contains a proposed new cellphone policy for the 2024-2025 year that requires each individual school’s administration to figure out a plan for how to collect students’ devices at the beginning of the day and return them at the end.

"To maintain a secure and orderly learning environment, students who choose to bring a personal cellphone or electronic device to school will have their phone/device subject to collection and/or storage during the student school day," the policy reads.

The policy was created after a "memorandum of understanding" was reached between the union and district administration, which states that administrators will be in charge of locking up and returning the students’ cellphones, although those administrators can ask teachers to volunteer to help out. Teachers will be paid extra for that work.

The news comes as districts across Ohio have implemented, or are considering, bans on cellphone use during school time, including the Akron Public Schools and Parma City School District; Ohio lawmakers are considering a similar measure for all schools statewide. Akron Public Schools places student phones in magnetically sealed Yondr-brand pouches, for example.

The policy does include several caveats, including that some students can have access to their phones if their individualized education plan requires it. If a school finds the policy to be too impractical or difficult to enforce, the teachers union and district administration will come up with an alternative, the policy adds.

Meanwhile, the contract also includes raises for Cleveland Teachers Union members across the board: 4% as of July this year, 2% in 2025 and 3% for 2026 if the contract is extended.

The contract also includes pay increases for teachers’ aides, who have turned out to comment publicly at board meetings over the last year to demand better pay; Ideastream Public Media reported last year that the starting salary for paraprofessionals was $28,000 per year.

On top of the salary increases listed above, there will be a $2,000 pay increase for all aides starting in July, followed by an additional $1,000 each year in the next two years.

School nurses also will receive an across-the-board increase of $1,000 on top of the general increases and an additional $500 increase each year for the next two years.

The school district is currently contending with a significant budget deficit that is looming in the next fiscal year. The board approved a plan to submit to the state in February that included tens of millions in proposed cuts, including positions at administrative offices and to non-district-run after-school and summer learning programs.