LCCC student with cerebral palsy graduates Saturday, makes plans for future study

For the past four years, Tim Kenny, of Avon Lake, has been studying applied science in data analytics at Lorain County Community College.

On Saturday, he'll graduate with about 2,000 other students.

For Kenny, who has cerebral palsy and communicates by typing into a tablet to create a digital voice, graduating with his associate's degree is a special time for reflection.

“I’m very proud of myself for all of my work that I have been able to do,” Kenny said. “I’m just going to take in the moment and reflect on what I achieved, but the road doesn’t stop here.”

Living with a disability can make it difficult to complete a college degree. In 2014, people in the U.S. aged 25 or older with a disability were about half as likely to have completed a bachelor's degree compared to people without one, figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show. And those with a disability were more likely to have less than a high school diploma.

“I have struggles with everything a normal person couldn’t think of,” Kenny said. “Every day with cerebral palsy is a pain, but I’m one of the lucky ones that can still live life without any major problematic difficulties.”

Kenny said he sometimes deals with pain, plus eating and getting ready for the day takes much longer than for most people. He drives to school, but it wasn’t until halfway through his LCCC career that he got his license. There are communication issues — it takes Kenny some time to respond to questions by typing into his tablet. He received special accommodations at school for taking notes and tests. And then there’s how people often perceive him. He said he’s often misunderstood and judged.

“Going off to school wasn’t a realistic option due to my [cerebral palsy], but also coming to LCCC allowed me to start easy,” Kenny said.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Tim Kenny types into a tablet creating a digital voice to communicate.

Kenny plans to continue his education with an LCCC program that partners with Western Governors University to earn his bachelor's degree.

“My mom always pictures me doing inspiration speeches and maybe this is it,” Kenny said. “Don’t let others stand in the way of your goals. Push yourself and prove them wrong.”

Kenny’s dream job is to work as a data analyst in the sports world, particularly for one of Cleveland’s professional sports teams.

His take on the Cleveland Cavaliers chances in the ongoing series against the Boston Celtics?

“The numbers say, 'No,' but my heart says, 'Yes,'” Kenny said. “It’s Cleveland, baby. We love underdogs.”