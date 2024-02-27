Cleveland school board approves 2024 budget cut plan to send to state

A plan calling for more than $130 million in cuts was approved by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education Tuesday which focuses on cutting multiple pandemic-relief funded programs that, officials say, tries to prevent cuts from reaching the doors of classrooms.

The plan will be sent to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, meant to help the district contend with a growing deficit the district has forecast for some time. According to its latest five-year forecast, the district will have a negative cash balance at the end of the next fiscal year. Despite the plan, CMSD CEO Warren Morgan said during the meeting Tuesday night that the district will still need to create its actual budget for the next fiscal year in the coming months, which will lay down the cuts that will be put into place.

As of Tuesday, the plan calls for the following:



Closing out the district's support for 93 after-school programs provided by non-CMSD partners, a program that was started with pandemic relief funding to help catch students up. The cuts will not affect programs directly run by CMSD like sports and music.

Cutting back on summer programming. The district had significantly boosted its summer learning program through federal pandemic relief. Morgan has said the district will still provide more funding for that program than it had prior to the pandemic; about $6.6 million a year, compared to about $15 million in 2023. This will reduce the number of seats but Morgan said the district will double the amount of instructional time provided during the program.

Two phases of cuts at CMSD's central office. It will start with 25 positions, which could involve cutting employees and open positions, saving about $5 million. A larger "second phase" will mean another $40 million in cuts to the district administration down the road.

Cutting some technology support for students, including eliminating providing WiFi hotspots to families and some devices for younger students. The district had been providing one device per each student in recent years using pandemic relief.

Placing all schools on the same calendar and removing most extended-year arrangements for schools.

Removing a 2% increase per year for individual schools' budgets but still keeping them flat over the next two years.

Community members and staff expressed concerns during the public comment period of the meeting. Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, said she was “frustrated and perplexed” with how the district is budgeting, arguing the district administration “manufactured a budgeting crisis.” She said the district, like all schools across the country, knew its $465 million pandemic relief funding would end. She said it should have created a budget forecast last year that did not trigger a need for a budget reduction plan to be presented to the state, one that considered the end of pandemic relief-funded programs and provided more warning for everyone involved.

She spoke longer than the three minutes allotted under board policy, leading board chair Sara Elaqad to prompt her multiple times to end her comments. She continued despite Elaqad banging the gavel to try to restore order.

"The questions that I'm asking this board are questions that you all should have asked the CEO a long time ago," Obrenski said. "I am asking these questions publicly so that they are on the record.

Afterwards, Elaqad addressed Obrenski's comments.

"You took at least three times the amount of time that we typically give everybody else. Doctor Morgan will be replying to many of these questions in the finance portion of the meeting," she said. "In future we will we, as we say in our policies, we may restrict the... privilege to come before our meetings for those who do not abide by our policies."

Later, Morgan responded to some of Obrenski's concerns, noting the district did present its five-year forecast to the Cleveland Teachers Union in November, leaving time for Obrenski to raise concerns then. He also noted that the school district has been in a state of "fiscal watch" before, in 2019, the year before a levy was approved.

"We've been through it before, we can do it again," he said.

Several people at the meeting also noted that these discussions are coming at a time when the Cleveland Teachers Union will be negotiating a new contract with the district, later in 2024.

Parents who use the after-school programs that would be cut, along with some providers, were also present, and they expressed concerns about the district's budget plan during the meeting about the loss of the resource that they had come to rely on to keep their kids safe after school.

Morgan noted that after-school program providers have previously provided programming without the district's funding; pandemic relief only funded those programs for the last two years. He said the district is trying to work with those providers to figure out how they can continue.