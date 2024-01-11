Euclid schools lawsuit says it's lost 'millions' after changes city made to shared income tax

Euclid City School District has filed a lawsuit against the city of Euclid, claiming the city is keeping more of a shared income tax than was originally agreed to.

The school district says it’s lost out on $1 million dollars a year since 2019, when the city allegedly started cutting into the school district’s share of the tax, due to tax credits residents are taking when they work outside the city limits.

"The city is depriving our students of educational opportunities that the district’s fair share of the income tax provides," Gabrielle Kelly, president of the Euclid Schools Board of Education said in a statement.

The initial agreement between the school district and city says that of the 2.85% income tax, approved by voters in 1994, the district would receive .47% of the tax. The district says that agreement also includes a provision that that amount never be reduced.

The district in its statement said the suit comes only after "years of trying to resolve this matter while the city declined to collaborate or in many cases even respond." The city has not yet responded to a request for comment.

"And even though, over just the past few months, the city met with Euclid Schools to outline its position and even offered to resume mediation, after years of fruitlessly trying to resolve this matter, we believe we must move forward with this legal action," Kelly said.

Kelly in the statement explained that the tax credits for people who live in Euclid but work outside the city are reducing the overall taxes the city gets.

"For example, a Euclid resident working in Mayfield is subject to Mayfield’s 2% municipal income tax," Kelly said. "That 2% is credited against Euclid’s 2.85% municipal income tax. So, the city of Euclid collects just .85% from the Mayfield-based worker.

But she says the city's own tax code specifies that those tax credits "should not reduce the .47% municipal tax collected by the city for school district purposes."