Cleveland mayor appoints new CMSD board member

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Wednesday announced a new member for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education.

Midori Lebrón, Cleveland State University's director of first year and exploratory advising, will be taking the seat vacated by former board chair Anne Bingham. Bingham, who had served since 2014, stepped down over the summer.

“I sought this position because I believe in the transformative power of public education,” Lebrón said in a news release from the mayor's office. “Every CMSD student deserves access to an education that not only prepares them academically but also equips them with essential life skills.”

Cleveland's mayor appoints members to the school district’s board after reviewing a list of applicants, narrowed down by an 11-person nominating panel. The mayor is expected to make another appointment in the near future to fill the seat vacated after board member Lisa Thomas stepped down last month after 12 years of service.

Lebrón was named to the “Top 100 Latinos Cleveland Must Know” list for 2023, according to the release.

“Growing up as a first-generation Puerto Rican in Cleveland, Ohio, I was inspired by educators who believed in my potential and provided me with the support I needed to succeed,” she said in an article about that news. “This experience ignited my desire to enter the field of higher education, where I could help guide students on their academic journeys and offer them the same support and encouragement that I received.”

She's worked at CSU for the last 11 years, according to that article.