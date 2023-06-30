Northeast Ohio higher education institutions say Supreme Court decision won't stop diversity

Northeast Ohio colleges and universities — both public and private — say they won’t let the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week, which effectively ended affirmative action as a practice in college admissions, stop them from prioritizing diversity on campus.

The court, in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines Thursday, declared race cannot be a factor considered in admissions. It invalidated admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Leaders at public and private universities in Northeast Ohio said they were still studying the effect of the decision, but released statements yesterday and today reaffirming diversity as a necessity in higher education that must be nurtured on their campuses. Kent State University President Todd Diacon said the decision will not affect “our deep commitment to access” at Kent State.

“Our commitment to providing access to the opportunities of a students-first education at Kent State is unwavering,” he said. “Further, we will draw from lessons learned in our own unique history to lead with our values within a divided world. With kindness and respect, we will continue to encourage and support a diverse student body across all our campuses.”

University of Akron President Gary L. Miller said the decision won't affect the university's commitment to a diverse campus.

“In light of the Supreme Court Decision today regarding race-based admissions, I want to strongly reaffirm to our community that, as it has in the past, The University of Akron will continue to work with great energy, within the law, to provide opportunities for faculty, staff and students having the broadest array of backgrounds and experiences,” Miller said. “We are committed to this goal because diversity in its broadest form is integral to the core of higher education.”

It's not clear how much the ruling will affect many of Ohio’s public universities. According to responses to the Common Data Set survey of colleges and universities, only three of Ohio’s 14 public four-year universities say they use race as a consideration for admissions: Bowling Green State University, Ohio State University, and the University of Cincinnati.

And according to 2023 estimates, most public universities in Ohio already accept the majority of students who apply to them. Public universities in Ohio mostly range between 70% and 90% acceptance rates, although Ohio State University’s main campus’ acceptance rate was around 50%. Private universities’ acceptance rates were much lower, however, at about 35% at Oberlin College and 27% at Case Western Reserve University, according to National Center For Education Statistics statistics.

Oberlin College was the first college in the United States to adopt a policy allowing enrollment of Black students in 1835. Carmen Twillie Ambar, president of Oberlin, said she was “deeply saddened and concerned for the future of higher education.” But she said in a letter to the campus community yesterday that the decision “only strengthens our determination to be a welcoming place where diversity is celebrated.”

“While this decision is disheartening, it only strengthens our determination to be a welcoming place where diversity is celebrated, where all voices are valued, and where every student can thrive,” she said. “At Oberlin, we have long understood that diversity, in all its forms, is essential to our mission to prepare our students to confront complex issues and spark positive change in the world. Here’s something we also know: Affirmative action is a powerful tool for addressing stubborn, corrosive inequalities and for fostering a campus community that reflects the rich tapestry of our society.”

Eric W. Kaler, president of Case Western Reserve University, said in a statement that the university will “of course, comply with the law.” However, it will also remain “steadfast in our commitment” to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We know that positive student outcomes and excellence in education at all levels depend on learning environments that prioritize these core values,” Kaler said. “Our holistic approach to admissions has led to a vibrant blend of students representing many racial, cultural, sexual, religious and gender identities.”

He said Case Western Reserve University will continue to improve access to education, especially for those who have been negatively impacted by “systemic inequities.”

In the Supreme Court ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts — writing for the majority — noted that nothing in the court's decision should be construed as “prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise,” which some have interpreted as a loophole of a kind.

