Former Cuyahoga County executive joins faculty at Cleveland State University

Former Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is headed to Cleveland State University this month, the university announced Friday.

Budish will be the Mandel Public Services Executive in Residence for CSU’s Levin College of Public Affairs and Education. CSU said it decided on Budish – who will be both an instructor and administrator in the position - as its ideal candidate after an “extensive” national search.

“The selection process targeted leaders who were in the phase of their career where they can be a reflective practitioner, resource developer, instructor and a presence in regional public affairs,” the university said.

Budish served two terms as county executive. He chose not to seek reelection in 2022. Previously, he was a four-term Ohio state representative.

The executive in residence position, funded by a grant, is meant to last three years as a limited-term appointment.

“Armond has the right background, history and has served Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Ohio with distinction,” said Roland V. Anglin, dean of Levin College. “Having his experience as a former elected official and senior leader will help us accomplish our mission—as well as advance our new college’s leadership and administrative capacity—to become an even greater force in public affairs.”

University spokesperson Peter D. Chakerian said Budish will earn about $200,000 per-year in the position.