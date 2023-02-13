Akron Public Schools superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack announces she's resigning

Akron Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack is stepping down, according to the Akron Board of Education’s Monday night agenda.

The Board will take a vote on approving her resignation during its meeting tonight. It will be effective as of early March.

The board’s leadership was very critical of Fowler-Mack, who is almost 20 months into her three-year tenure, during a performance evaluation last year, arguing she was “insubordinate” in her relationship with the board. The Akron Beacon Journal reported then-Board President N.J. Akbar and now-Board President Derrick Hall and another board member wrote scathing reviews of Fowler-Mack, while four other board members were more positive.

Fowler-Mack also oversaw a turbulent relationship between the district and its teachers union, which nearly went on strike over contract negotiations earlier this year, with teachers and parents raising the alarm about serious safety incidents and student misbehavior.

Agendas for recent board meetings indicated the board entering into executive session to consider "personnel matters," reflecting the possibility of an updated evaluation of Fowler-Mack.

Fowler-Mack had said she was on "good terms" with the board during a "state of the schools" speech last fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.