Ohio City drop-in center for unhoused youth wins zoning approval

A drop-in center for young people experiencing homelessness in Ohio City will move forward after the Cleveland Board of Zoning Appeals voted today to grant necessary code variances, despite opposition from some of the building's neighbors.

Those opponents, including former Cleveland Housing Court Judge Ron O'Leary, who lives next door, previously threatened to sue if the variance was approved.

"The people who are most directly affected by this, the ones on the block, are the ones that are going to be affected by the increase in noise and traffic and the potential crime," O'Leary said during the hearing.

O'Leary and other opponents said during the hearing they were worried about people loitering outside the building after its operating hours, likely to be between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

They also cited the potential for increased litter, and argued Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry has not presented them with an adequate plan to monitor or address safety on the block.

Not all neighbors opposed the drop-in center, which would provide unhoused young people ages 16-24 with showers, clothes and other basic necessities.

Marge Misak, who lives about a block and a half away from the drop-in center site, presented a letter of support during the meeting from 186 neighbors, organizations and others. About 100 of those who signed the letter live within a half mile of the site.

Maria Foschia, executive director of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, said there will be a security officer on site during the hours of operation, along with security cameras and staff and community partners dedicated to making sure young people have places to go after the center closes at night.

Kai Cotton, a youth navigator for A Place 4 Me, an initiative of the YWCA of Greater Cleveland to end youth homelessness, helped work on the planning for the project. She told the board she takes pride in helping young people she works with to develop a plan to move forward.

"There's been no interaction or navigation from me that ultimately led to a young person sleeping outside on a bus stop or anything like that," she said.

The Board of Zoning Appeals granted the center two zoning code variances, and asked Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry to share a written safety plan for the site.

The drop-in center would be the first of its kind in Cleveland, joining other major Ohio cities.

