11 Images
East Palestine community meeting
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04044.jpg
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway talks to members of the media during a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04517.jpg
At times frustrated, community members ask East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway and other officials questions during a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04667.jpg
Members of the media record a question and answer session between residents and area officials on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, about the East Palestine train derailment. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 03220.jpg
Scores of people line up outside East Palestine High School before a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 03298.jpg
Rob McFadden, of Canton, sits outside East Palestine High School as community members line up to attend a meeting about the recent train derailment that's impacted the village. McFadden brought packages of bottled water to give away. "I'm just disgusted," McFadden said as the song "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister played from a nearby speaker. "If this isn't the time for outrage and civil disobedience, I don't know when is." (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 03478.jpg
East Palestine resident Tim Curry stands in line on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, among scores of others waiting to enter East Palestine High School for a community meeting about the recent train derailment. "I'm mad, man," he said, "cause I know the truth isn't out there." (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 03742.jpg
Community members attend a meeting at East Palestine High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04545.jpg
Seen on the camera of a member of the media, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway speaks to community members during a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04628.jpg
A person raises a hand to ask a question during a community meeting at East Palestine High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. ( Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04052.jpg
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway talks to members of the media during a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine train derailment town hall 04886.jpg
East Palestine residents attend a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 about the train derailment that occurred in the village earlier in the month. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/11