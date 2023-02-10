East Palestine community meeting

East Palestine train derailment town hall 03298.jpg

Rob McFadden, of Canton, sits outside East Palestine High School as community members line up to attend a meeting about the recent train derailment that's impacted the village. McFadden brought packages of bottled water to give away. "I'm just disgusted," McFadden said as the song "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister played from a nearby speaker. "If this isn't the time for outrage and civil disobedience, I don't know when is." (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)