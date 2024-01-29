Deadline nears for compensation claims in Camp Lejeune contamination case

Kristin Diaz 00802.jpg

Kristin Diaz said she worries about the thousands of people who stayed at Camp Lejeune and are seniors now, and may not to bother with a lawsuit. “I just think that it sounds so grandiose, but the world should know," she said. "So that we advocate for things that need to be advocated for, for our own protection.”

(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)