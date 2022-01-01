Courting Justice Ohio: Law Student's Forum at CSU's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
On Thursday, March 23rd 2017, ideastream held a panel discussion and forum on the disproportionate impact of court fines, fee and bail have on the poor with students of Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. It was held in the Moor Courtroom at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law's Moot Court Room, and was moderated by Mike Shafarenko, ideastream's Manager of Civic Engagement, Web and Social Media.
This forum was part of ideastream's Justice for All series as well as its Courting Justice Ohio initiative, a year long initiative to engage criminal justice stakeholders and residents on the reforms needed and already underway to address the disproportionate impact of fines, fees and bail on the poor.
The panelists were:
Judge John J. Russo
Administrative and Presiding Judge, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
Mike Brickner
Senior Policy Director, ACLU of Ohio
Sara Dorn
Public interest and advocacy reporter, cleveland.com
Find more Courting Justice Ohio discussions and join the conversation at http://courtingjusticeohio.org