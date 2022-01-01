Courting Justice Ohio: Forum at The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

On Tuesday, October 24th 2017 ideastream held a forum on the disproportionate impact court fines, fees and bail have on the poor with members of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, and a panel of guests.

This forum was part of ideastream's ongoing Courting Justice Ohio initiative, and took place at the offices of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

Our panelists were:

Judge K.J. Montgomery

Shaker Heights Municipal Court

Mike Brickner

Senior Policy Director, ACLU Ohio

Chris Quinn

Editor and President, Advance Ohio

Jimmy Gates

Faith Community Organizer, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries

Our moderator was Maxie C. Jackson III, Station Manager of 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Find more Courting Justice Ohio discussions and join the conversation at courtingjusticeohio.org