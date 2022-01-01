© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Courting Justice Ohio: Forum at The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

On Tuesday, October 24th 2017 ideastream held a forum on the disproportionate impact court fines, fees and bail have on the poor with members of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, and a panel of guests. 

This forum was part of ideastream's ongoing Courting Justice Ohio initiative, and took place at the offices of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. 

Our panelists were:

Judge K.J. Montgomery
Shaker Heights Municipal Court

Mike Brickner
Senior Policy Director, ACLU Ohio

Chris Quinn
Editor and President, Advance Ohio

Jimmy Gates
Faith Community Organizer, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries 

Our moderator was Maxie C. Jackson III, Station Manager of 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Find more Courting Justice Ohio discussions and join the conversation at courtingjusticeohio.org