How unique is your dog? We fetched the top names and breeds in Cuyahoga County

Move over, Fido: you're outnumbered one to 598 by the Bellas of Cuyahoga County.

The moniker topped the list of dog names in Cuyahoga County in 2024, according to county dog licenses. And despite it being the most widely-thought of cliche dog name, there's only one "Fido."

Ohio requires every pet owner to register their dog with the county to track vaccinations, identify a furry friend if they get lost and keep track of pet populations.

Nearly 52,000 dogs were registered in Cuyahoga County last year. In a county of more than one point two million people, that’s about a dog per 24 humans.

A data analysis of the county's dog licenses found these to be the most popular names:



Bella Luna Daisy Charlie Lucy Buddy Max Bailey Cooper Molly

But 7,871 dogs that had names that were uniquely their own. Some include names like Jedi Spaghetti, Sweet Little Prince, Beefy and Angel Peaches.

The number one breed actually none at all: mixed breed. Here are the top registered dog breeds:



Medium sized mixed breed (up to 44 pounds) Labrador retriever mix Large mixed breed (over 44 pounds) American Pitbull Terrier mix Labrador retriever Terrier mix German Shepherd mix German Shepherd Beagle mix Golden retriever

Check out the full data sets here: