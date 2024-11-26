© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pretty plows to battle ugly snow storms in Northeast Ohio this winter

Ideastream Public Media | By Abigail Bottar
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:01 AM EST
A plow says, "Seat belts are always in season." Below are pictures of the Easter Bunny, Uncle Sam, Frankenstein and Santa driving through different seasons.
Ohio Department of Transportation District 4
/
Facebook
Voting is open for the Ohio Department of Transportation's Paint-the-Plow contest.

The Ohio Department of Transportation's Paint-the-Plow contest is back, so even if the weather gets ugly this winter, snow removal will be a thing of beauty.

The front of a snowplow depicts Bob Ross painting, "No happy accidents. Drive safely." On top, the snowplow is decorated with "Starry Night," "American Gothic," "Mona Lisa" and "The Scream."
Ohio Department of Transportation District 4
/
Facebook
Students from Edgewood High School decorated a snowplow with a twist on Bob Ross' iconic saying, "Happy accidents."

Students from 29 schools in six Northeast Ohio counties participated by painting the blades of snowplows with original designs.

Designs range from winter landscapes to school mascots to safe driving slogans, including a reminder for reindeer to "watch out for grandma!" (Apparently, the reindeer, who ran over grandma, doesn't want anyone to make the same mistake.)

Another says, "Seat belts are always in season," and depicts the Easter Bunny, Uncle Sam, Frankenstein and Santa all buckled up.

Bob Ross paints, "No happy accidents. Drive safely," on a plow also decorated with "The Starry Night," "American Gothic," "Mona Lisa" and "The Scream." It's not a bad idea, by the way, to channel Bob Ross's zen while navigating I-90 in Kirtland during a snow storm.

Penguins slide in ice on another plow with the reminder, "Don't rush in ice and slush." And a snowboarder reminds drivers to go, "Snowy but surely."

"It brings not only awareness to the Ohio Department of Transportation, but to these schools as well," Public Information Officer Ray Marsch said. "Because a lot of these schools put their names on it, their slogans."

Indeed, the Mckinley Bulldog looks like it could scare the snow away.

The contest also acts as a reminder to watch out for snowplows in the winter months, he said.

The front of a snowplow says, "Watch out for grandma," with a painting of a reindeer and a street sign with an elderly woman on either side.
Ohio Department of Transportation District 4
/
Facebook
Champion High School students painted a snowplow reminding reindeer to, "Watch out for grandma."

"As you are out traveling in Northeast Ohio and you come across one of our beautiful painted plows, please give our crews plenty of room to work," Marsch said. "Stay at least two car lengths behind them, because it just makes their job so much easier when they're able to focus on the roads."

Hudson High School's entry puts it succintly: "Don't crowd the plow."

You can view the plows and vote on your favorites on ODOT District 4's Facebook page.

Marsch hopes the contest will also bring more people to the page, where the agency posts snow and ice updates and reminders to slow down and move over in inclement weather.

Each like on the snowplow pictures equals one vote, and the plow with the most votes wins. Voting runs through Dec. 9, although the snow is just getting started — and even some forecasted for a Thanksgiving treat.

Tags
Community Ohio Department of TransportationSnow plowsRay Marschwintersnow
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton, Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Abigail Bottar