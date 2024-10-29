Orange vandalism suspect pleads not guilty

Ryan Kellogg, 37, entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with nine misdemeanors and 12 felonies at his arraignment on Oct. 29 at Bedford Municipal Court in connection with vandalism at two homes in Orange.

One of the garage doors vandalized in a neighborhood on the north end of Orange was defaced with an antisemitic symbol.

Kellogg’s misdemeanor charges include seven counts of criminal damaging or endangering, one count of resisting arrest and one count of ethnic intimidation. His felony charges include seven counts of vandalism and five counts of menacing by stalking. Orange Village Attorney Blair Melling was the prosecuting attorney at the arraignment.

The Bedford Municipal Court only handles misdemeanor charges, leaving Kellogg’s felony charges in the hands of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Kellogg and his attorney, Chris Vogt, waived the rights to a preliminary hearing and his bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or a 10% bond.

Kellogg is being held at the Solon Detention Facility.

At the arraignment, Judge Nicholas A. Papa said Kellogg visited the two Orange victims’ homes prior to the vandalism on Oct. 21. The incidents include on or around Oct. 8, when Kellogg allegedly was at one of the victims’ homes and took political signs off the front lawn, leaving tire marks. Additionally, one of the victims called the police reporting someone had spray painted on their home on Oct. 17. The suspect was described in these incident reports as wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a surgical mask, at times.

During the arraignment, a hearing for Temporary Protection Orders was held for the victims at the two Orange homes. They gave statements on their history with Kellogg, describing how he made them concerned for their safety. The TPOs were granted, stating he could not come within 500 feet of the victims and other family members, including one of the victim’s 11-year-old son, listed in the TPO order. The orders also said Kellogg had to turn over any weapons, ammunition, or firearms to Orange Village Police.

Kellogg was arrested on Oct. 27. Orange Village Police stated in an Oct. 28 news release they were observing the area where the two homes were targets of vandalism when a male approached the same victim’s house and began spray painting on Oct. 27. An officer was able to close the distance to the suspect and make a positive identification of him, police said.

A foot pursuit began and police officers from the Mayfield Heights K-9 unit, Gates Mills, Bentleyville, Chagrin Falls, Moreland Hills, Woodmere Village and the Valley Enforcement Group aviation unit converged on the area and arrested Kellogg at his home in Orange Village without incident, police said. Police said they believe the suspect acted alone.