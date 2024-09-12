At Cleveland Heights circus school, clowning around is encouraged

They flip, juggle and jump rope. They can do handstands, hula hoops and human pyramids. And they’re all smiling and laughing, even when they mistime a jump or drop a juggling pin.

Even if an act goes awry, the show goes on for the students of Wizbang Circus School in Cleveland Heights. The class of 5- to 18-year-olds meets in the evening at a church to practice circus arts with Danielle Tilk, the school's owner and instructor.

During one recent class, the group practiced their jump rope routine. One student stood on the shoulders of 15-year-old Amir Odin, who was tasked with balancing his classmate while jumping over the rope. It took a few tries but finally the group fell into sync and the class cheered their success.

Applause and jubilation are common as the students work together on other acts, like building human pyramids and juggling while standing on each other’s shoulders. Amir was the tallest in the class today, meaning others relied on his height and skills.

“I like helping others learn some of the stuff that I know. It's like somewhat instructing," he said.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Wyatt, 8, practices juggling at Wizbang Circus School in Cleveland Heights on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

The students eventually showcase their skills by performing at various community events, which Amir said he enjoys, though he had to learn how to feel comfortable in front of an audience.

"Being in front of stages, in crowds, when you're performing, find a dot on the wall and focus on it," he advised. "You don't have to look at the entire crowd at one time for your performance. When you're doing your act, focus on yourself and just zone out and you'll get through it."



Benefits for youth

Studies have found that participants in youth circus programs improve their social and emotional skills, and develop an enhanced sense of competence. Research by the Journal of Youth Development found that youth programs that focus on artistic expression — like circus arts — may offer better support for psychological needs than traditional sports because they don’t emphasize competition.

Tilk said she’s seen proof of those studies’ findings in her students.

“My favorite thing is when you see them, when something clicks, and their concentration and their perseverance gets stronger," she said. "Some kids still have depression from the pandemic or they have ADHD, and I've seen them go from C grades, sometimes Ds, to A and B students, to super concentrating. Like juggling, it gives their brain something magical to do.”

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Danielle Tilk is owner and instructor at Wizbang Circus School in Cleveland Heights.



One example of that "something magical" for Amir was the process of mastering a dive roll, which took him about a month. Instructors wheeled out a small trampoline, which Amir used to leap over his classmates who were facedown on a mat, ready to cheer once the jump was successful.

“Once I got that down, I was really able to just click it because my legs carry that much power and I'm just able to soar high," Amir said. "And that's probably the best part about it — just seeing yourself in the sky from your perspective.”

The school accepts students of all backgrounds and skill level, even if they’re a little shy about exploring circus arts. Olivia Airgood, 11, who enrolled with her younger brother, noted that the class works with students to enhance their talents.

“It's welcoming to anyone of any gender, race, anything," she said. "If you're not good at this, we'll work on that, and get you doing something else.”



From pandemic to performance art

Seeing excitement from her students is what drives Tilk, who began teaching circus arts classes in 2020. She and her husband started a vaudeville act called Pinch and Squeal 15 years ago. Later, they wanted to resurrect the art of the old variety show, which led them to open the Wizbang Theatre on Lee Road.

Tilk and her husband signed the lease on the theater space in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their family of four spent that time renovating the 65-seat space for performances.

"It was a hot mess in there. The floor was gone. We were like, 'OK, buckle up,' because we just spent that time doing online shows to keep the rent paid and built it and paint it," Tilk recalled.

Now, the theater is host to a lineup of various shows. Tilk added a cocktail bar to the space last year, meaning weekends are often busy.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Hannah,16, demonstrates a flip over some of her classmates at Wizbang Circus School in Cleveland Heights on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

"We bring in acts that you normally wouldn't see in our area," Tilk said. "Maybe the show is just for adults and sometimes it's for kids. We've got magicians that come in from all over the world. We get all these super cool acrobatics. Sometimes it's live music. Sometimes we show cinematic oddities because we have a screen in there as well. And then sometimes, you get a Wizbang show or original, big variety circus show."

The classes started with 15-year-old Evelyn Jamison and her sister, who started learning circus arts from Tilk. More of their siblings joined, which led to more enrollment from other students.

"Our parents drive us to at least try something, and see if we're any good at it. But if we don't enjoy it, then try something else," Evelyn said. "But I like circus. It's good exercise, and I love the community in it."

Building a sense of community for her students is also important to Tilk, who said she aims to make all students comfortable, no matter their skill set or personality type.

"A lot of kids are shy about it," Tilk explained, adding that she personally meets with each student ahead of their first class. "If they come in and want to sit across the room, that's cool. I'm like, 'Hey, you want to sit and watch? Or you want me to sit with you and talk to you about stuff? I'm just happy you're here.' And then eventually they feel welcome."

A University of Oregon study found the number of people participating in circus arts for recreational and fitness reasons is growing, with about 14,000 kids enrolled in circus education programs as recently as 2018, according to Journal of Youth Development research. Some of Wizbang’s students are enrolled for recreational activity, but most have aspirations of going pro. Either way is fine, Tilk said.

“About 75% of these kids really want to do it professionally, and then the rest are like, I would like to keep doing this, but I want to be a vet," she said. "I'm like, 'Yeah, do it. You know, just keep juggling.'”