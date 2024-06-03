Akron leader calls for community policing as shooting suspect remains at large

Sitting on the front porch of her family home in East Akron Monday, former Akron councilmember Tara Mosley Weems reflected on the neighborhood she’s lived in her whole life.

“Most of us have grown up together. We’re related to each other, either by blood or marriage. We are family over here,” Weems said.

That tight-knit community, she said, was rocked on Sunday when police say dozens of shots were fired into a crowd at a block party just after midnight at the corner of Kelly and 8th avenues. One man, 27-year-old LaTeris Cook of Akron, was killed in the shooting and another 24 were injured, according to Akron Police.

A $22,500 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to a successful identification, arrest and prosecution of involved parties, according to city officials.

Weems’ doorbell cameras picked up footage of people screaming and running from the shooting, she said.

“It literally sounded like a warzone. And I said, ‘This is insane,’” Weems said. “We’ve experienced that over here. Our house was shot at before. Does that make me want to leave the neighborhood that I’ve lived in my whole life? No.”

Two handguns and more than 35 shell casings were recovered from the scene, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a Sunday news conference.

"Based on the layout of the spent shell casings it appears consistent with someone driving by shooting out of a car," he said. "We believe that some individuals at the party may have returned fire based on physical evidence at the scene."

The block party where the shooting occurred is held every year for a resident’s birthday and is peaceful, Weems added. Hundreds of people from across the city usually attend, she said.

That’s why she believes someone will eventually come forward with information.

“They’re just absolutely going to say something because so many victims are from across the city, they’re attached to other family members who are like ‘No, we can’t let this happen.’ And it’s not about being a snitch, it’s about doing the right thing,” Weems said.

Gun violence is a growing problem across the city, she added. She is calling for more community policing so that young people learn to trust the police and speak up.

“We have to recruit officers that understand that you’re going to have to be in the community,” Weems said. “There shouldn’t be – you can pick and choose whether you can be in the community or not. That has to be a requirement.”

Mayor Shammas Malik visited the neighborhood on Sunday, but she said more council members and elected officials need to reach out to the residents and offer support.

“They want to know that people downtown care about them and yesterday, it didn’t show that,” Weems said.