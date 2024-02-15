Fire crews battle large blaze in vacant Akron rubber factory near Downtown

Fire crews battled a large blaze in a vacant rubber factory just north of Downtown Akron off the Towpath Trail Wednesday night, according to police on the scene.

The building was formerly occupied by Ace Rubber Co., officers told Ideastream Public Media. The building has been abandoned for some time, and there are no concerns of injuries or fatalities, officers said.

Howard Street between Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Street is currently closed.

Seconds after I took this video there was a loud boom. Police tell me there’s no concern that there were any people inside because it was abandoned for some time. @Ideastream pic.twitter.com/xfz9HnESp4 — Anna Huntsman (@AnnaHuntsman_) February 15, 2024

A loud explosion inside the building was heard around 9:30 p.m.

Ideastream Public Media reached out to the Akron Fire Department for comment but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.