WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Fire crews battle large blaze in vacant Akron rubber factory near Downtown

Ideastream Public Media | By Anna Huntsman
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:50 AM EST
An abandoned factory off the Towpath Trail near Downtown Akron was fully engulfed in flames around 10 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2024. A cause has not yet been released.
Anna Huntsman
/
Ideastream Public Media
An abandoned factory off the Towpath Trail near Downtown Akron was fully engulfed in flames around 10 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2024. A cause has not yet been released.

Fire crews battled a large blaze in a vacant rubber factory just north of Downtown Akron off the Towpath Trail Wednesday night, according to police on the scene.

The building was formerly occupied by Ace Rubber Co., officers told Ideastream Public Media. The building has been abandoned for some time, and there are no concerns of injuries or fatalities, officers said.

Howard Street between Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Street is currently closed.

A loud explosion inside the building was heard around 9:30 p.m.

Ideastream Public Media reached out to the Akron Fire Department for comment but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman covers Akron, Canton and surrounding communities for Ideastream Public Media.
