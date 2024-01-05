Cleveland Scene purchased by Great Lakes Publishing. Will continue operation 'as usual'

The owner of Cleveland Magazine has purchased Cleveland Scene, the more than 50-year-old, alternative weekly known for its in-depth news reporting as well as arts and entertainment coverage.

The acquisition adds another Cleveland-based publication to Great Lakes Publishing’s portfolio, according to a Friday media release. Great Lakes also publishes Community Leader and Lake Erie Living, the release said.

It also affords the paper further resources while allowing "Scene to be Scene," wrote Scene Editor-in-Chief Vince Grzegorek in the release.

Scene combined with Cleveland Magazine will reach more than one million readers and online users a month, the release said.

Cleveland Magazine’s publisher Denise Polverine called the acquisition, which took effect Friday, “incredibly exciting.”

“It’s like doubling down on all our efforts to reach people and businesses where they are and grow along with them,” Polverine wrote.

The paper was founded in 1970, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

“The paper has an amazing legacy — not only as a vital part of Cleveland's fabric but also as the oldest operating alt weekly in America, now entering our 55th year at a time when papers are closing around the country at an alarming rate,” said Grzegorek. “But we are always focused on today and tomorrow, the stories that matter to Clevelanders right now. I and our immensely talented staff look forward to continuing to tell those stories far into the future with the support of committed local ownership.”

The paper will continue to publish online and distribute a print edition every other week, according to the release.