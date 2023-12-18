Cleveland community grieves the loss of Fear's Confections owner Cassie Fear

Cassie Fear, former owner of Fear's Confections in Lakewood, was fatally struck by a car on W. 130th Street on the west side of Cleveland Saturday. She was hit while exiting her car after an accident with a parked car. The driver fled the scene, according to a Facebook post by friend Linda Zolten Wood. Fear died at the scene.

Wood called Fear a "star," writing that her gourmet brownies and chocolates were often featured on local TV and were heralded by Food Network chef Alton Brown.

Fear was also a singer featured in international barbershop singing competitions, according to Wood's post.

While struggling to get her own small business through the pandemic, Fear used social media to uplift other small businesses using the hashtag #fearstakeoutfridays.

Fear's Confection closed earlier this year after 13 years in businesses, and Fear had finally settled into a new job at the Hall of Justice and singing in the Siren Song Quartet, Wood wrote.

"I’ve essentially missed my kids growing up while I tried to make this little business of mine work and now will be an opportunity to make that up to them," Fear wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "This new direction will enable me to see my kids, family and friends, enjoy the holidays, get an actual paycheck and get back to singing more often."

Fear appeared to achieve her goal of singing more often, performing several gigs with the Siren Song Quartet just hours before she was killed.

"We are devastated and heartbroken to report that our dear, sweet, amazing, fierce tenor Cassandra Majchrzak Fear lost her life last night in a tragic accident," a post by Siren Song Quartet's Facebook page reads. "We are without words at this moment but love Cassie with our whole hearts and wrap our arms around her family during this time.

Fear leaves behind her husband and two children, according to a GoFundMe raising money for her family. The fundraiser has already far surpassed its goal of $15,000, with more than 300 people contributing.

Residents near where Fear was killed say drivers often go double the 35 mile per hour speed limit, according to 19 News. The accident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.