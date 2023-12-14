Akron-Canton Foodbank served more people in 2023 than ever before

The need for food assistance in the Akron-Canton area is at its peak.

"This is the biggest year on record, for certain, no doubt, in terms of the number of people we've served,” said Dan Flowers, president and chief executive officer of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

According to Flowers, 2023 was 26% busier than 2022. He attributes the increased need to the economy and the end of pandemic era benefits.

"The pandemic-related SNAP benefits rolled off, the extended unemployment benefits, all that was gone in March of this year," said Flowers.

That's when the crowds grew, he said.

"It was at the same time early in the first quarter of this year we saw gas prices shoot up, food price shoot up, the housing market going up really high, so inflation was all around," Flowers said.

The Akron-Canton area isn’t alone. Flowers has been in contact with other food banks who report similar experiences. Looking ahead to 2024, he's not optimistic.

"I'm not expecting the numbers to go down necessarily in the next year," he said. "I think it's going to take not just the slowing of inflation as in inflation not continuing to rise, I think the prices have to go down."

In the meantime, Flowers said, the food bank will continue to be there to serve anyone in need.

"The pathway towards getting some of our issues resolved is taking the first step and ask for help,” he said. “Maybe it's a call to the food pantry, and we're happy to give you some love on the other end of that call. But there's a whole community of people that love you. And whatever you do, don't give up."