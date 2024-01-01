Celebrating 40 Years of Jazz

As a reporter for WCPN in the mid-1990s, I spent many late-night hours finessing news stories that would run the next morning. Generally, the only other person in the building was jazz host Dan Polletta. I learned a lot about jazz from Dan, and I often consulted him for music suggestions to use in my stories. In some small way, I was able to covertly spread the gospel about this American art form to an unsuspecting news audience.