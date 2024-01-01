Celebrating 40 Years of Jazz
On September 8, 1984, WCPN signed on the air as a new noncommercial jazz station, and Ideastream Public Media continues to broadcast jazz 40 years later. See archival photos, read favorite memories shared by former WCPN staff, and hear JazzNEO hosts comment on WCPN’s enduring legacy and its impact on JazzNEO today.
Gallery_001.jpg
WCPN jazz hosts Jennifer Stephens, Harvey Zay and Dan Polletta.
Gallery_002.jpg
WCPN broadcast Dan Wilson, Jerome Jennings, Dan Wilson and Dominick Farinacci from the Westfield Insurance Theatre in the Idea Center.
Photo by Pat Miller / Ideastream Public Media
Gallery_003.jpg
Dee Perry and Charlie Haden
Gallery_004.jpg
Ideastream broadcast Wilson Woods, Christopher Coles, Ahmed McLemore and Max Simas performing at the Bop Stop.
Photo by Matt Crow / Ideastream Public Media
Gallery_005.jpg
Dee Perry and John Pizzarelli
Gallery_006.jpg
WCPN broadcast Theron James from the KeyBank Studio Theatre in the Idea Center.
Gallery_007.jpg
Dee Perry and Lizz Wright
I was first hired as a WCPN board operator in 1989. I had previous experience as a jazz host, so when a fill-in was needed for a jazz shift -- I got the call. This led to me becoming a full-time WCPN jazz host between 1991 and 1996. An appreciation for jazz was built into the DNA of WCPN right from the beginning, and I am so thrilled to be part of its resurgence through JazzNEO!
As WCPN's longest serving jazz host, I am proud of the work we’ve done sharing this music to our community. WCPN presented live broadcasts from Tri-C JazzFest, Nighttown, the Bop Stop and more. I think we were at our finest during the mid-1990s, when Dee Perry was our midday host, I held down the evenings and Dan Bindert handled overnights. We're excited to carry that legacy forward with JazzNEO.
In the mid-1980s, Chris Colombi invited me to help with a WCPN membership campaign. I was hosting a WCLV jazz program, and I wanted to see WCPN succeed. I showed up with my young daughter in tow. She stayed right there in the studio with us – quiet as a mouse in her baby carrier – while Chris and I played jazz and appealed to the community for support. If I remember correctly, we were pretty successful!
I began my career as an intern at WCPN. My favorite memory was when legendary jazz bassist Charlie Haden came to WCPN in 2010. I’ve long been a fan of albums of his like American Dreams and The Land of the Sun, so to meet this master in person was quite the experience. He was so gracious and humble. He even shared stories about his son-in-law, actor and musician Jack Black!
As a reporter for WCPN in the mid-1990s, I spent many late-night hours finessing news stories that would run the next morning. Generally, the only other person in the building was jazz host Dan Polletta. I learned a lot about jazz from Dan, and I often consulted him for music suggestions to use in my stories. In some small way, I was able to covertly spread the gospel about this American art form to an unsuspecting news audience.