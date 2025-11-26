WCLV Program Guide 11-27-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rovetta, Giovanni Mass of Thanksgiving Taverner Consort & Players/Andrew Parrott

Telemann, Georg Philipp Tafelmusik, Bk 1 Freiburg Baroque Orch/Gottfried von der Goltz

Schein, Johann Hermann Banchetto Musicale Collegium Terpsichore/Fritz Neumeyer

Grieg, Edvard Old Norwegian Romance With Variations,Op. 51 Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Grieg, Edvard 23 Small Pieces (1859) Einar Steen-Nokleberg, p

Bach, Heinrich Cantata, "Ich danke dir, Gott" Soloists, Rheinische Kantorei, Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God)" Wilhelm Kempff, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God)" Marjan Strijk, s; Sytse Buwalda, ms; Nico van der Meel, t; Bas Ramselaar, b; Netherland Bach Collegium/Pieter Jan Leusink

Schütz, Heinrich Kleine geistliche Konzerte Bremen Weser-Renaissance/Manfred Cordes

Thomson, Virgil Symphony #2 (1930; rev. 1941) Monadnock Festival Orch/James Bolle

Ives, Charles Song, "In Autumn" Paul Sperry, t; Irma Vallecillo, p

Scarani, Giuseppe Mass of Thanksgiving (1631) Taverner Consort & Players/Andrew Parrott

Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet #15 in a, Op 132 Cremona Quartet

Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 6 in F, Op.68, "Pastoral" Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado

Schumann, Robert Three Duets, Op. 43 Edith Mathis, s; Hidemori Komatsu, br; Cord Garben, p

Vivaldi, Antonio The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 3 in F major, Op. 8, RV 293, “Autumn” Giuliano Carmignola, v; Venice Baroque Orch/Andrea Marcon

Thomson, Virgil Harp Concertino, "Autumn" Ann Mason Stockton, h; Los Angeles Chamber Orch/Sir Neville Marriner

MacDowell, Edward Woodland Sketches, Op 51 James Barbagallo, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ray, Don Homestead Dances Dublin Phil/Derek Gleeson

Trad, American Old MacDonald Had a Farm BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Elgar, Edward Harmony Music #4, "The Farmyard" Athena Ensemble

Moore, Douglas Farm Journal (1948) Oslo Phil/Alfredo Antonini

Bartók, Bela 44 Duos for Two Violins Itzhak Perlman; Pinchas Zukerman, v's

Hanson, Howard Merry Mount Suite (1938) Nashville Sym Orch/Kenneth Schermerhorn

Schumann, Robert Song, "Im Herbste (In Autumn)" Mark Padmore, t; Graham Johnson, p

Debussy, Claude Images, Set 2 Claudio Arrau, p

Debussy, Claude Preludes, Book 2 Krystian Zimerman, p

Debussy, Claude Prelude à l'après-midi d'un faune Louise DiTullio, f; Hollywood Bowl Orch/John Mauceri

Haydn, Franz Joseph Die Jahreszeiten (The Seasons) Bonney, Johnson, Schmidt; Monteverdi Cho, English Baroque Soloists/Gardiner

Bernstein, Leonard Five Anniversaries Andrew Cooperstock, p

Schein, Johann Hermann Banchetto musicale (1617) New York Kammermusiker

Schein, Johann Hermann Nu danket alle Gott Cantus Cölln/Konrad Junghänel

Gould, Morton Housewarming Louisville Orch/Lawrence Leighton Smith

Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 6 in F, Op.68, "Pastoral" Leningrad Phil/Evgeny Mravinsky

Bernstein, Leonard Thirteen Anniversaries Andrew Cooperstock, p

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Anna Burr

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Alec Wilder: Carl Sandburg Suite (1960)

Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927)

09:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

11:00 SPECIAL Apollo's Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

13:00 BIG WORK AT ONE with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

14:00 SPECIAL Shadowglow – Thanksgiving with the American Sound (APM) [#89775, 89777]

Michael Torke Spoonbread (Tessa Lark, violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano)

Randall Thompson Choose Something Like a Star, from Frostiana (Manhattan Chamber Orchestra, New York Choral Society/Clark)

Michael Whalen Shadows of October (Mitchell Estrin, clarinet/Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra/Burkh)

Kenji BunchLuminaria (ALIAS Chamber Ensemble)

Craig Hella Johnson The Song That I Came to Sing (Douglas Harvey, cello/Conspirare/Johnson)

15:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Caroline Breder-Watts (2301-2310) [Bill]

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

16:00 SPECIAL Songs of Thanks (APM) [#88754, 88756]

Aaron Copland – Simple Gifts arr. Stephen Caracciolo

Malcolm Dalglish - Little Potato

Bobby McFerrin - 23rd Psalm (dedicated to my mother)

Margaret Bongs - Fields of Wonder

Steven Sametz - Not Heat Flames Up and Consumes

Damien Sneed – A Song of Thanks

Chris Foss – Fiddle Tune

Chen Yi - A Ma Lei A Ho

Saunder Choi - Leron, Leron Sinta

Yosvany Estepe – El Manisero

Gloria Estefan – Mi Tierra arr. Yosvany Estepe

Finlandia Hymn – Jean Sibelius

17:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing (APM) [73430, 73432]

JENKINS: The Armed Man (Daniel Hope, vln; German Chamber Orchestra Berlin; Simon Halsey, cond.)

J. S. BACH: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C major, BWV 846 (Gustav Leonhardt, hpschrd.)

KREISLER: Liebesleid (Love’s Sorrow) (Pinchas Zukerman, vln.)

STRAUSS, Jr.: By the Beautiful Blue Danube (Vienna Philharmonic; Herbert von Karajan, cond.)

GOMEZANDA: Lagos: Interior (Alan Marks, pno.; Berlin Symphony Orchestra; Jorge Velazco, cond.)

BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata No. 15 “Pastoral” (Jonathan Biss, pno.)

MAHLER: Symphony No. 8 (Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, cond.)

COPLAND: Simple Gifts (Zuill Bailey, vcl.)

UNGAR: Thanksgiving Waltz (Jay Ungar, fiddle; Molly Mason, guitar)

BERLIOZ: Corsair: Overture (Boston Symphony Orchestra; Charles Munch, cond.)

JONES (arr.): William Tell Overture (Spike Jones and His City Slickers)

ROSSINI: Il barbiere di Siviglia (Berlin Philharmonic; Herbert von Karajan, cond.)

GRIEG: Piano Concerto (Leif Ove Andsnes, pno.; Berlin Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, cond.)

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5 (New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, cond.)

MUSSORGSKY: Pictures at an Exhibition (Vienna Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, cond.)

JENKINS: The Armed Man (Daniel Hope, vln; German Chamber Orchestra Berlin; Simon Halsey, cond.

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell (4090-4097) [Bill]

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 1 'An American Symphony' (1941)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto grosso in D Major: Mvt 5 National Symphony Orchestra; Rimma Sushanskaya, conductor Album: Elegy Quartz 2163 Music: 4:26



Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5: Mvt 3 BBC Symphony Orchestra; Martyn Brabbins, conductor

Album: Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5; Scenes adapted from Bunyan's Pilgrim's Progress Hyperion 68325 Music: 12:15



Eduard Kremser, arr. Aaron Humble: We Gather Together Cantus Album: A Harvest Home Cantus 4 Music: 1:52



Traditional, arr. Marshall Bartholomew & James Erb: Shenandoah Cantus Album: COVID-19 Sessions Signum 819 Music: 4:12



Sarah Kirkland Snider: Psalm of the Soil Cantus Album: Be Like the Bird East Props Music 148 Music: 7:25



Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132: Mvt 3 Isidore Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 16:40



Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D major, Hob. 1/6 Le matin: Mvt 1 Scott St. John, violin; ROCO

Album: ROCO In Concert: Matchmaking – Conductorless! ROCO 2016.02.13 Music: 4:22

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 3 in F Major, "Autumn", RV 293 Alexi Kenney, violin; SummerFest Chamber Orchestra La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA Music: 10:29



Johannes Brahms: Klavierstücke, Op. 118: Mvts 5 & 6 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Brahms: The Final Piano Pieces Hyperion 68116 Music: 7:32

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite (original 13-piece version) ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, Rothko Chapel, Houston, TX Music: 24:09

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Antonin Dvorak: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)