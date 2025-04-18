WCLV Program Guide 04-19-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Dett, Robert Nathaniel Magnolia Suite Denver Oldham, p
Abels, Michael Winged Creatures Demarre McGill, f; Anthony McGill, cl; Chicago Youth Sym/Allen Tinkham
Cimarosa, Domenico Two-Flute Concerto in G Mathieu Dufour, f; Alex Klein, ob; Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman
Grieg, Edvard Sigurd Jorsalfar, Op. 22 Malmö Opera Orch/Bjarte Engeset
Grieg, Edvard Stimmungen, Op. 73 Daniil Trifonov & Sergei Babayan, p's
Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Angela Hewitt, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Three-Clavier Concerto No. 2 in C, BWV 1064 B van Asperen, B Klapprott, C Lohff; Melante Amsterdam
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas brasileiras No. 3 (1938) José Feghali, p; Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandas (1926) Débora Halasz, p
Massenet, Jules Hérodiade (1881) Angela Gheorghiu, s; Turin Teatro Regio Orch/John Mauceri
Massenet, Jules Cendrillon Hong Kong Phil/Kenneth Jean
Fauré, Gabriel Cello Sonata #2 in g, Op 117 Ulrich Schmid, vc; Günter Herzfeld, p
Enescu, George Hommage à Fauré (Pièce sur le nom de Fauré) Ishmael Wallace, p
Glazunov, Alexander Violin Concerto in a, Op 82 Gil Shaham, v; Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev
Shostakovich, Dmitri Fugue No. 2 in a Muza Rubackyte, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Trad, God Defend New Zealand Rachel Barton, v
Lilburn, Douglas Symphony #1 New Zealand Sym/James Judd
WOODS, John Joseph God Defend New Zealand Coldstream Guards Regimental Band/Roger G Swift
Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Trio in d, H XV:23 Trio 1790
Sor, Fernando Huit pièces pour guitare seule David Starobin, g
Arensky, Anton March in c, "To the Memory of Suvorov" USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Prince Rostislav St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Nielsen, Carl Symphony #2, Op 16, "The Four Temperaments" Royal Scottish Orch/Bryden Thomson
Elgar, Edward Songs, Op 59 Robert Tear, t; City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Vernon Handley
Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes and Fugues, Op. 87 Roger Woodward, p
Shostakovich, Dmitri Chamber Symphony in c, Op. 110a Musicatreize Chamber Orch/Roland Hayrabedian
Bach/Gounod Ave Maria Roberto Alagna, t, Toulouse Capitole Cho and Orch/Michel Plasson
Gounod, Charles Funeral March of a Marionette St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Wieniawski, Henryk Fantaisie brillante on themes from Gounod's "Faust," Op 20 Joanna Madroszkiewicz, v; Manfred Wagner-Artzt, p
Gounod, Charles Faust St Louis Sym Orch/Vladimir Golschmann
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Franz Joseph Haydn The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall
Lorenzo Palomo Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet
Osvaldo Golijov "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand
Giovanni Felice Sances Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort
Anonymous Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche
Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Tomás Luis de Victoria "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Mvt 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor
Jean Sibelius: Two Serenades for Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, violin; German Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas Collon, conductor DEDKU, Berlin Philharmonic Biennale, Berlin Germany
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cindy Spangler calling from St. Paul, Minnesota
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C-Major, BWV 846 from WTC Book 1 Andras Schiff, piano
Kian Ravaei: The Little Things Viano Quartet Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Tempe Center For The Arts, Tempe, AZ
Franz Schubert: German Dance No. 10, Landler No. 3; Moment Musical No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Söllscher, guitar
Michael Dudley: Prayer for Our Times Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
Paulo Bellinati: Um Amor de Valsa Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo with Paulo Bellinati and Joao Luiz, guitars New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes and Americas Society, Simon Bolivar Hall at Americas Society, New York, NY
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Mvt 1, 3 Gil Shaham, violin; NDR Radio Philharmonic; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor Grand Studio NDR, Hanover, Germany Music: 30:00
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)
Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)
Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 14, 2025
We're celebrating Earth Day with performances that celebrate our natural world. Up first, a young oboist performs a piece inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of jimson weed and speaks about volunteering in a community garden. We also meet a teen pianist who performs Tan Dun's colorful homage to the Chinese countryside and a composer who connects with nature through the study of insects and shares a work inspired by the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. We're paying homage to our beautiful planet and the works of art it inspires! A teen harpist from rural California performs Gary Schocker's Memory of Trees, a contemplation on the effects of climate change. Finally, a 17-year-old cellist plays The Swan and speaks of her work in environmental advocacy.
Minoo Jang, 18, Oboe, from Bellevue, WA, Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984) (3:11)
Julia Zhou, 16, Piano, from Boxborough, MA, Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:47)
Winston Schneider, 16, Composer, from Omaha, NE, Salt Creek Tiger Beetle Quintet - I. Allegro con brio by Winston Schneider (b. 2007) (4:55) Performed by Jenna Ferdon, violin; Jessica Hanson, violin; Jesse Griggs, viola; Ruth Meints, viola; Tim Strang, cello
Viviana Alfaro, 17, Harp, from Hughson, CA, Memory of Trees by Gary Schocker (b. 1959) (3:17)
Jiin Yun, 17, Cello, from Irvine, CA, The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:55)
Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984), performed by Minoo Jang, oboe
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a 1975 performance of Rossini’s L’Assedio di Corinto – The Siege of Corinth – in honor of the 50th anniversary of Beverly Sills’s Met debut. The great American diva made history when she finally appeared on the Met stage, and she chose this bel canto rarity for the occasion. This broadcast showcases Sills as Pamira, a Corinthian woman who has fallen in love with an enemy of her people. The cast also features bass-baritone Justino Díaz as Pamira’s beloved Maometto, leader of the Turks; mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett as his rival, the Greek warrior Neocle; and tenor Harry Theyard as Pamira’s father Cleomene, governor of Corinth. Thomas Schippers conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
16:03 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Sull'aria ... che soave zeffiretto (1786)
Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies
Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier
Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman
Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Way Out West - Western musicals, most of them written by city slickers (but we won't hold that against them), and there are as many stars as you see on a cloudless night in Arizona, including Andy Griffith, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman and many more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Sinfonietta Lausanne, Joseph Bastian, conductor; Anaïs Gaudemard, harp
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture
Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring—San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bernard Labadie, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Adèle Charvet, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Haji, tenor; Gordon Bintner, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio BWV 249
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Cantata No. 29
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243
22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Sonya Headlam & Erica Schuller, sopranos; Guadalupe Paz, mezzo-soprano; Jacob Perry, tenor; Edward Vogel & Charles Wesley Evans, baritones; Apollo’s Singers
George Frideric Handel: Messiah