WCLV Program Guide 04-19-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Dett, Robert Nathaniel Magnolia Suite Denver Oldham, p

Abels, Michael Winged Creatures Demarre McGill, f; Anthony McGill, cl; Chicago Youth Sym/Allen Tinkham

Cimarosa, Domenico Two-Flute Concerto in G Mathieu Dufour, f; Alex Klein, ob; Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman

Grieg, Edvard Sigurd Jorsalfar, Op. 22 Malmö Opera Orch/Bjarte Engeset

Grieg, Edvard Stimmungen, Op. 73 Daniil Trifonov & Sergei Babayan, p's

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Angela Hewitt, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Three-Clavier Concerto No. 2 in C, BWV 1064 B van Asperen, B Klapprott, C Lohff; Melante Amsterdam

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas brasileiras No. 3 (1938) José Feghali, p; Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandas (1926) Débora Halasz, p

Massenet, Jules Hérodiade (1881) Angela Gheorghiu, s; Turin Teatro Regio Orch/John Mauceri

Massenet, Jules Cendrillon Hong Kong Phil/Kenneth Jean

Fauré, Gabriel Cello Sonata #2 in g, Op 117 Ulrich Schmid, vc; Günter Herzfeld, p

Enescu, George Hommage à Fauré (Pièce sur le nom de Fauré) Ishmael Wallace, p

Glazunov, Alexander Violin Concerto in a, Op 82 Gil Shaham, v; Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev

Shostakovich, Dmitri Fugue No. 2 in a Muza Rubackyte, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Trad, God Defend New Zealand Rachel Barton, v

Lilburn, Douglas Symphony #1 New Zealand Sym/James Judd

WOODS, John Joseph God Defend New Zealand Coldstream Guards Regimental Band/Roger G Swift

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Trio in d, H XV:23 Trio 1790

Sor, Fernando Huit pièces pour guitare seule David Starobin, g

Arensky, Anton March in c, "To the Memory of Suvorov" USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Prince Rostislav St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Nielsen, Carl Symphony #2, Op 16, "The Four Temperaments" Royal Scottish Orch/Bryden Thomson

Elgar, Edward Songs, Op 59 Robert Tear, t; City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Vernon Handley

Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes and Fugues, Op. 87 Roger Woodward, p

Shostakovich, Dmitri Chamber Symphony in c, Op. 110a Musicatreize Chamber Orch/Roland Hayrabedian

Bach/Gounod Ave Maria Roberto Alagna, t, Toulouse Capitole Cho and Orch/Michel Plasson

Gounod, Charles Funeral March of a Marionette St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Wieniawski, Henryk Fantaisie brillante on themes from Gounod's "Faust," Op 20 Joanna Madroszkiewicz, v; Manfred Wagner-Artzt, p

Gounod, Charles Faust St Louis Sym Orch/Vladimir Golschmann

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Franz Joseph Haydn The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall

Lorenzo Palomo Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet

Osvaldo Golijov "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand

Giovanni Felice Sances Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort

Anonymous Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche

Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Tomás Luis de Victoria "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Mvt 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Two Serenades for Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, violin; German Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas Collon, conductor DEDKU, Berlin Philharmonic Biennale, Berlin Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cindy Spangler calling from St. Paul, Minnesota

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C-Major, BWV 846 from WTC Book 1 Andras Schiff, piano

Kian Ravaei: The Little Things Viano Quartet Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Tempe Center For The Arts, Tempe, AZ

Franz Schubert: German Dance No. 10, Landler No. 3; Moment Musical No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Söllscher, guitar

Michael Dudley: Prayer for Our Times Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Paulo Bellinati: Um Amor de Valsa Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo with Paulo Bellinati and Joao Luiz, guitars New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes and Americas Society, Simon Bolivar Hall at Americas Society, New York, NY

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Mvt 1, 3 Gil Shaham, violin; NDR Radio Philharmonic; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor Grand Studio NDR, Hanover, Germany Music: 30:00

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 14, 2025

We're celebrating Earth Day with performances that celebrate our natural world. Up first, a young oboist performs a piece inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of jimson weed and speaks about volunteering in a community garden. We also meet a teen pianist who performs Tan Dun's colorful homage to the Chinese countryside and a composer who connects with nature through the study of insects and shares a work inspired by the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. We're paying homage to our beautiful planet and the works of art it inspires! A teen harpist from rural California performs Gary Schocker's Memory of Trees, a contemplation on the effects of climate change. Finally, a 17-year-old cellist plays The Swan and speaks of her work in environmental advocacy.

Minoo Jang, 18, Oboe, from Bellevue, WA, Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984) (3:11)

Julia Zhou, 16, Piano, from Boxborough, MA, Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:47)

Winston Schneider, 16, Composer, from Omaha, NE, Salt Creek Tiger Beetle Quintet - I. Allegro con brio by Winston Schneider (b. 2007) (4:55) Performed by Jenna Ferdon, violin; Jessica Hanson, violin; Jesse Griggs, viola; Ruth Meints, viola; Tim Strang, cello

Viviana Alfaro, 17, Harp, from Hughson, CA, Memory of Trees by Gary Schocker (b. 1959) (3:17)

Jiin Yun, 17, Cello, from Irvine, CA, The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:55)

Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984), performed by Minoo Jang, oboe

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a 1975 performance of Rossini’s L’Assedio di Corinto – The Siege of Corinth – in honor of the 50th anniversary of Beverly Sills’s Met debut. The great American diva made history when she finally appeared on the Met stage, and she chose this bel canto rarity for the occasion. This broadcast showcases Sills as Pamira, a Corinthian woman who has fallen in love with an enemy of her people. The cast also features bass-baritone Justino Díaz as Pamira’s beloved Maometto, leader of the Turks; mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett as his rival, the Greek warrior Neocle; and tenor Harry Theyard as Pamira’s father Cleomene, governor of Corinth. Thomas Schippers conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus.

16:03 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Sull'aria ... che soave zeffiretto (1786)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Way Out West - Western musicals, most of them written by city slickers (but we won't hold that against them), and there are as many stars as you see on a cloudless night in Arizona, including Andy Griffith, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman and many more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Sinfonietta Lausanne, Joseph Bastian, conductor; Anaïs Gaudemard, harp

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture

Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring—San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bernard Labadie, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Adèle Charvet, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Haji, tenor; Gordon Bintner, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio BWV 249

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Cantata No. 29

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Sonya Headlam & Erica Schuller, sopranos; Guadalupe Paz, mezzo-soprano; Jacob Perry, tenor; Edward Vogel & Charles Wesley Evans, baritones; Apollo’s Singers

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

