5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Pops, ‘Fans & Cameras’ and more

Cleveland Pops rocks

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra performs a range of rock hits from Elvis all the way to Adele. Featuring local vocalists Lauren Berry, Natalie Green and Connor Bogart O’Brien, the Cleveland Rocks concert gets underway Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Music Center’s Mandel Concert Hall in University Circle.



Drag Battle 2025

Get ready for glitz, glamour and fierce competition as contestants work the Akron Civic Theatre stage Saturday for Drag Battle 2025 . Hosted by Akron Pride Festival with special guest Angeria Paris VanMicheals, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” the evening promises memorable performances culminating with the crowning of 2025’s Drag Entertainer of the Year. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30.



Fashion on the Titanic

Experience early 20th century fashion trends aboard the RMS Titanic with a free community presentation at the Amherst Historical Society on Sunday. Beginning at 2 p.m., historian Kira Kosatka discusses crew uniforms and passenger fashion along with textiles, accessories and more from the era, including several pieces from her personal collection.



Spring bird walks

Holden Arboretum in Kirtland offers many ways to celebrate the arrival of spring, including the kickoff of its Spring Bird Walk Series . On Sunday from 7:30-10:30 a.m., birders of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join local Audubon guides to walk through nature and scope out migratory birds. Registration is required and the series runs Sundays through May 18.



‘Fans & Cameras’