Cleveland Classical Guitar Society Premieres "14 Etudes on the Music of Black Americans" on YouTube
This conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber and graduating Oberlin student Damian Goggans revolves around the commissioning of the etudes by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society from composer Thomas Flippin, based on spirituals, and how the video and audio project came together. Clicking on the link above will take you to the CCGC page that includes all 14 videos.