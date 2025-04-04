© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society Premieres "14 Etudes on the Music of Black Americans" on YouTube

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:22 AM EDT
Photo of Damian Goggans Courtesy of Cleveland Classical Guitar Society

This conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber and graduating Oberlin student Damian Goggans revolves around the commissioning of the etudes by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society from composer Thomas Flippin, based on spirituals, and how the video and audio project came together. Clicking on the link above will take you to the CCGC page that includes all 14 videos.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org
