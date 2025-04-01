© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Lakewood's Beck Center Presents "Under a Baseball Sky" Apr. 4 - May 4

Published April 1, 2025 at 12:54 PM EDT
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber welcomes director Eric Schmiedl and cast member Monica Torres from the Beck Center's production of the play by Jose Cruz Gonzalez. The show, about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican-American community, opens April 4. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights plus Sunday afternoons. NOTE: There is no performance on Easter Sunday, April 20. Click on the link above for the performance schedule and to buy tickets, or call the Beck Center at 216/521-2540.

Arts & Culture
