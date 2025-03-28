WCLV Program Guide 03-29-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Liszt, Franz Soirées musicales (after Rossini) Leslie Howard, p

Rossini, Gioachino Two-Clarinet Concerto in c/A-Flat/E-Flat Klöcker, cl; Link, cl; Southwest German Radio Sym Orch/Schröter-Seebeck

Rossini, Gioachino Cat Duet "(Duetto buffo di due gatti)" Felicity Lott, s; Ann Murray, ms; Graham Johnson, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 104 in D, "London" Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Holborne, Antony The Fairy Round Paul O'Dette, l

Cowell, Henry Saturday Night at the Firehouse (1948) Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss

Foss, Lukas Three American Pieces Nancy Ruffer, f; Helen Crayford, p

1Bernstein, Leonard Candide Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss

Foss, Lukas For Lenny (Variation on 'New York, New York') Zuill Bailey, vc; Lara Downes, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat, K. 450 Orch/Leonard Bernstein, p

Bernstein, Leonard Seven Anniversaries James Tocco, p

Hovhaness, Alan Armenian Rhapsody #1 Crystal Chbr Orch/Ernest Gold

Antheil, George The Dog-Cat Polka Noel Lester, p

Yardumian, Richard Armenian Suite Utah Sym Orch/Varujan Kojian

Khachaturian, Aram Armenian Dances (1943) Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh James Galway, f; Royal Phil/Myung-Whun Chung

Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) Emanuil Sheynkman, m; Vincenzo Macaluso, g

Pez, Johann Concert Sonata in F Les Muffatti/Peter van Heyghen Ramée

Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 Vladimir Feltsman, p; St Luke's Orch

Telemann, Georg Philipp Song, "Grossthuer" Klaus Mertens, br; Ludger Rémy, hc



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gibbs, Armstrong Song, "Neglected Moon" Geraldine McGreevy, s; Roger Vignoles, p

Gibbs, Armstrong Song, "The Rejected Lover" Stephen Varcoe, br; Roger Vignoles, p

Gibbs, Armstrong Song, "Arrogant Poppies" Geraldine McGreevy, s; Roger Vignoles, p

Bax, Arnold Cathaleen-ni-Hoolihan BBC Philharmonic/Martyn Brabbins

Stanford, Charles Villiers Songs of Erin, Op 76 Stephen Varcoe, br; Clifford Benson, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Sonata no.9 in A, Op.47, "Kreutzer" Jorja Fleezanis, v; Cyril Huvé, fortepiano

Jacob, Gordon Divertimento (1956) Tommy Reilly, harmonica; Hindar String Quartet

Diepenbrock, Alphons Berceuse Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p; Richte van der Meer, vc

Busoni, Ferruccio Berceuse élégiaque, Op. 42 Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Arturo Tamayo

Chopin, Frédéric Polonaise no.6 in A-flat, Op.53, "Heroic" Daniell Revenaugh, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" London Phil/Franz Welser-Möst

Adler, Samuel Four Etudes, "Meadowmountetudes" William Steck, v

Castello, Dario Sonata prima Caterina Lichtenberg, m; Mirko Schrader, l

Cimarosa, Domenico Two-Flute Concerto in G Shigenori Kudo, f; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Jean-Pierre Rampal, f

Granados, Enrique En la aldea (In the Village) Douglas Riva, Glen Kirchoff, p's

Ravel, Maurice Boléro City of Birmingham Sym/Sir Simon Rattle

Reizenstein, Franz Ballet Suite (1940) Joan Yarbrough, p; Robert Cowan, p



06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Leo Brouwer Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar

Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar

Eduardo Toldra Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano

Carlos Guastavino Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli

Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute

Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque Sono

Theodoro Valcarcel Concierto Indio Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna

Heitor Villa-Lobos Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Antonio Estevez Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Jose María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Augusta Read Thomas: Eclipse Musings, Mvt 2: Playful and sparkling Bonita Boyd, flute; Nicholas Goluses, guitar; Eastman Virtuosi Soloists; David Gilbert, conductor

Valerie Coleman: Umoja - Anthem of Unity New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Fawzi Haimor, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Janie and Andrew Wittenberg calling from Cincinnati, OH

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 Andras Schiff, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Trio elegiaque No. 1 in G minor Rachel Ostler, violin; Daniel Laufer, cello; Choo Choo Hu, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote Suite, Mvt 1: Ouverture Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Amy Beach: 3 Compositions Danbi Um, violin; Jiji, guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. Post, No. 2 Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center - Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND



12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded 2025 - This week’s program was recorded with our friends at Classical King in Seattle and showcases talented musicians from the great Pacific Northwest! We reconnect with Seattle Symphony’s Assistant Principal Cellist and From the Top alum Nathan Chan who joins Peter and our teen cellist for a Shostakovich polka! We also meet an accomplished young violinist who demonstrates some difficult bowing and a teen guitarist from Portland plays a rare duo with Peter. A 17-year-old double-bassist plays an excerpt from a lyrical sonata. Finally, we meet a teen composer who writes music based on her life experiences, including her journey with cancer. We hear her work performed by the Seattle Symphony that was inspired by a backpacking trip

Tokuji Miyasaka, 17, Violin, from Pullman, Washington La Ronde des Lutins by Antonio Bazzini (1818–1897)

Anika Gupta, 17, Guitar, from Portland, Oregon Nocturne Op. 36, No. 1 - I. Introduction, III. Rondo-Pastorale by Francesco Molino (1768–1847)

Jesse Krentz, 16, Cello, from Seattle, Washington Suite for Cello Solo - III. Intermezzo e Danza Finale by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966) and Polka from Five Pieces for 2 Cellos and Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Anderson Widjaja, 17, Double Bass, from Bellevue, Washington Sonata in E minor for Double Bass and Piano - III. Allegro by Vilmos Montag (1908–1991)

Brannon Warn-Johnston, 16, Composer and Violin, from Burien, Washington Misty Oasis in Scorching Heat by Brannon Warn-Johnston (b. 2008)

La Ronde des Lutins by Antonio Bazzini (1818–1897), performed by Tokuji Miyasaka, violin



13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with the network broadcast premiere of Jake Heggie’s opera Moby-Dick, with a libretto by Gene Scheer, based on Herman Melville’s iconic novel about life and death on the whaling ship Pequod. Tenor Brandon Jovanovich stars as Captain Ahab, whose vengeful obsession with the great white whale endangers the entire crew. Tenor Stephen Costello is Greenhorn, the novice sailor who witnesses the ship’s downfall. Baritone Peter Mattei is the first mate Starbuck, who attempts to be a voice of reason. The cast also features Ryan Speedo Green as the harpooneer Queequeg, Janai Brugger as the cabin boy Pip, and Malcolm MacKenzie and William Burden as the officers Stubb and Flask. Maestro Karen Kamensek conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus.



16:13 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Osvaldo Golijov: Last Round (1996)

Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)



17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

"2000 on Stage" - The best of the year including Elton John and Tim Rice's "Aida" and two different versions of "The Wild Party," plus Stephen Sondheim, Sheldon Harnick, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein and Alan Jay Lerner

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Elton John Overture from "Aida" Orchestra Aida -- Original B'way Cast

Elton John-Tim Rice A Step Too Far Adam Pascal, Sherie Rene Scott, Heather Hedley Aida -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Saurday Night Kirk McDonald, Michael Benjamin Washington Saturday Night -- Original NY Cast

Stephen Sondheim Class David Campbell, Clarke Thorell Saturday Night -- Original NY Cast

Andrew Lippa What Is It About Her? Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James The Wild Party -- Original Cast

MichaelJohn LaChiusa Wild Party Mandy Patinkin, Toni Collette The Wild Party -- Original Cast B'way

MichaelJohn LaChiusa Tell Me Audra McDonald, Anthony Crivello Marie Christine -- Original B'way Cast

Johnny Mercer GI Jive Laura Benanti Swing! -- Original B'way Cast

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Ann Hampton Callaway Swing -- Original B'way Cast

Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival

Cole Porter I Hate Men Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival

Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands Debbie Gravitte, David Ogden Stiers Tenderloin -- Encores! Revival

Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner We Must Have a Ball Thomas Hampson White House Cantata

18:47:04 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner Take Care of This House June Anderson White House Cantata

18:51:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

18:53:03 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival Cast



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig Spohr: Violin Concerto No. 8 (1816)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)



20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Prague Symphony Orchestra, Tomáš Brauner, conductor, Olga Jelínková, soprano; Bella Adamova, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir, Lukáš Vasilek, chorus director

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

Peter Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 1—Jiri Belohlavek, conductor



22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, A concert from the 2024 BW Bach Festival,

April 13, 2024, 1724/2024 - Two Bach cantatas from 1724 plus a cantata commissioned by the 2024 Bach Festival from BW Composer-in-Residence Clint Needham

“BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir,” Bach Festival Orchestra and soloists/Dirk Garner

Overture from Orchestral Suite I in C Major, BWV 1066 J. S. Bach (1685-1750)

Selections From French Suite #5 BWV 866 J. S. Bach

Meine Seel erhebt den Herren, BWV 10 J. S. Bach

Cantata for choir and chamber orchestra Clint Needham (b. 1981)

Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ (BWV 91) J. S. Bach

Selections From French Suite #5 BWV 866 J. S. Bach

Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230 J. S. Bach



23:30 QUIET HOUR

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881) Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1 (1873) Chiara String Quartet

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin