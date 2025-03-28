WCLV Program Guide 03-29-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Liszt, Franz Soirées musicales (after Rossini) Leslie Howard, p
Rossini, Gioachino Two-Clarinet Concerto in c/A-Flat/E-Flat Klöcker, cl; Link, cl; Southwest German Radio Sym Orch/Schröter-Seebeck
Rossini, Gioachino Cat Duet "(Duetto buffo di due gatti)" Felicity Lott, s; Ann Murray, ms; Graham Johnson, p
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 104 in D, "London" Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Holborne, Antony The Fairy Round Paul O'Dette, l
Cowell, Henry Saturday Night at the Firehouse (1948) Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss
Foss, Lukas Three American Pieces Nancy Ruffer, f; Helen Crayford, p
1Bernstein, Leonard Candide Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss
Foss, Lukas For Lenny (Variation on 'New York, New York') Zuill Bailey, vc; Lara Downes, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat, K. 450 Orch/Leonard Bernstein, p
Bernstein, Leonard Seven Anniversaries James Tocco, p
Hovhaness, Alan Armenian Rhapsody #1 Crystal Chbr Orch/Ernest Gold
Antheil, George The Dog-Cat Polka Noel Lester, p
Yardumian, Richard Armenian Suite Utah Sym Orch/Varujan Kojian
Khachaturian, Aram Armenian Dances (1943) Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell
Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh James Galway, f; Royal Phil/Myung-Whun Chung
Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) Emanuil Sheynkman, m; Vincenzo Macaluso, g
Pez, Johann Concert Sonata in F Les Muffatti/Peter van Heyghen Ramée
Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 Vladimir Feltsman, p; St Luke's Orch
Telemann, Georg Philipp Song, "Grossthuer" Klaus Mertens, br; Ludger Rémy, hc
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gibbs, Armstrong Song, "Neglected Moon" Geraldine McGreevy, s; Roger Vignoles, p
Gibbs, Armstrong Song, "The Rejected Lover" Stephen Varcoe, br; Roger Vignoles, p
Gibbs, Armstrong Song, "Arrogant Poppies" Geraldine McGreevy, s; Roger Vignoles, p
Bax, Arnold Cathaleen-ni-Hoolihan BBC Philharmonic/Martyn Brabbins
Stanford, Charles Villiers Songs of Erin, Op 76 Stephen Varcoe, br; Clifford Benson, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Sonata no.9 in A, Op.47, "Kreutzer" Jorja Fleezanis, v; Cyril Huvé, fortepiano
Jacob, Gordon Divertimento (1956) Tommy Reilly, harmonica; Hindar String Quartet
Diepenbrock, Alphons Berceuse Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p; Richte van der Meer, vc
Busoni, Ferruccio Berceuse élégiaque, Op. 42 Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Arturo Tamayo
Chopin, Frédéric Polonaise no.6 in A-flat, Op.53, "Heroic" Daniell Revenaugh, p
Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" London Phil/Franz Welser-Möst
Adler, Samuel Four Etudes, "Meadowmountetudes" William Steck, v
Castello, Dario Sonata prima Caterina Lichtenberg, m; Mirko Schrader, l
Cimarosa, Domenico Two-Flute Concerto in G Shigenori Kudo, f; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Jean-Pierre Rampal, f
Granados, Enrique En la aldea (In the Village) Douglas Riva, Glen Kirchoff, p's
Ravel, Maurice Boléro City of Birmingham Sym/Sir Simon Rattle
Reizenstein, Franz Ballet Suite (1940) Joan Yarbrough, p; Robert Cowan, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Leo Brouwer Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar
Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar
Eduardo Toldra Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano
Carlos Guastavino Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli
Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute
Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque Sono
Theodoro Valcarcel Concierto Indio Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna
Heitor Villa-Lobos Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Antonio Estevez Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Jose María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Augusta Read Thomas: Eclipse Musings, Mvt 2: Playful and sparkling Bonita Boyd, flute; Nicholas Goluses, guitar; Eastman Virtuosi Soloists; David Gilbert, conductor
Valerie Coleman: Umoja - Anthem of Unity New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Fawzi Haimor, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Janie and Andrew Wittenberg calling from Cincinnati, OH
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 Andras Schiff, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Trio elegiaque No. 1 in G minor Rachel Ostler, violin; Daniel Laufer, cello; Choo Choo Hu, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote Suite, Mvt 1: Ouverture Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Amy Beach: 3 Compositions Danbi Um, violin; Jiji, guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. Post, No. 2 Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center - Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
TBD
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded 2025 - This week’s program was recorded with our friends at Classical King in Seattle and showcases talented musicians from the great Pacific Northwest! We reconnect with Seattle Symphony’s Assistant Principal Cellist and From the Top alum Nathan Chan who joins Peter and our teen cellist for a Shostakovich polka! We also meet an accomplished young violinist who demonstrates some difficult bowing and a teen guitarist from Portland plays a rare duo with Peter. A 17-year-old double-bassist plays an excerpt from a lyrical sonata. Finally, we meet a teen composer who writes music based on her life experiences, including her journey with cancer. We hear her work performed by the Seattle Symphony that was inspired by a backpacking trip
Tokuji Miyasaka, 17, Violin, from Pullman, Washington La Ronde des Lutins by Antonio Bazzini (1818–1897)
Anika Gupta, 17, Guitar, from Portland, Oregon Nocturne Op. 36, No. 1 - I. Introduction, III. Rondo-Pastorale by Francesco Molino (1768–1847)
Jesse Krentz, 16, Cello, from Seattle, Washington Suite for Cello Solo - III. Intermezzo e Danza Finale by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966) and Polka from Five Pieces for 2 Cellos and Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)
Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Anderson Widjaja, 17, Double Bass, from Bellevue, Washington Sonata in E minor for Double Bass and Piano - III. Allegro by Vilmos Montag (1908–1991)
Brannon Warn-Johnston, 16, Composer and Violin, from Burien, Washington Misty Oasis in Scorching Heat by Brannon Warn-Johnston (b. 2008)
La Ronde des Lutins by Antonio Bazzini (1818–1897), performed by Tokuji Miyasaka, violin
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with the network broadcast premiere of Jake Heggie’s opera Moby-Dick, with a libretto by Gene Scheer, based on Herman Melville’s iconic novel about life and death on the whaling ship Pequod. Tenor Brandon Jovanovich stars as Captain Ahab, whose vengeful obsession with the great white whale endangers the entire crew. Tenor Stephen Costello is Greenhorn, the novice sailor who witnesses the ship’s downfall. Baritone Peter Mattei is the first mate Starbuck, who attempts to be a voice of reason. The cast also features Ryan Speedo Green as the harpooneer Queequeg, Janai Brugger as the cabin boy Pip, and Malcolm MacKenzie and William Burden as the officers Stubb and Flask. Maestro Karen Kamensek conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
16:13 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Osvaldo Golijov: Last Round (1996)
Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
"2000 on Stage" - The best of the year including Elton John and Tim Rice's "Aida" and two different versions of "The Wild Party," plus Stephen Sondheim, Sheldon Harnick, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein and Alan Jay Lerner
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Elton John Overture from "Aida" Orchestra Aida -- Original B'way Cast
Elton John-Tim Rice A Step Too Far Adam Pascal, Sherie Rene Scott, Heather Hedley Aida -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim Saurday Night Kirk McDonald, Michael Benjamin Washington Saturday Night -- Original NY Cast
Stephen Sondheim Class David Campbell, Clarke Thorell Saturday Night -- Original NY Cast
Andrew Lippa What Is It About Her? Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James The Wild Party -- Original Cast
MichaelJohn LaChiusa Wild Party Mandy Patinkin, Toni Collette The Wild Party -- Original Cast B'way
MichaelJohn LaChiusa Tell Me Audra McDonald, Anthony Crivello Marie Christine -- Original B'way Cast
Johnny Mercer GI Jive Laura Benanti Swing! -- Original B'way Cast
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Ann Hampton Callaway Swing -- Original B'way Cast
Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival
Cole Porter I Hate Men Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands Debbie Gravitte, David Ogden Stiers Tenderloin -- Encores! Revival
Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner We Must Have a Ball Thomas Hampson White House Cantata
18:47:04 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner Take Care of This House June Anderson White House Cantata
18:51:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
18:53:03 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival Cast
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig Spohr: Violin Concerto No. 8 (1816)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Prague Symphony Orchestra, Tomáš Brauner, conductor, Olga Jelínková, soprano; Bella Adamova, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir, Lukáš Vasilek, chorus director
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’
Peter Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 1—Jiri Belohlavek, conductor
22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, A concert from the 2024 BW Bach Festival,
April 13, 2024, 1724/2024 - Two Bach cantatas from 1724 plus a cantata commissioned by the 2024 Bach Festival from BW Composer-in-Residence Clint Needham
“BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir,” Bach Festival Orchestra and soloists/Dirk Garner
Overture from Orchestral Suite I in C Major, BWV 1066 J. S. Bach (1685-1750)
Selections From French Suite #5 BWV 866 J. S. Bach
Meine Seel erhebt den Herren, BWV 10 J. S. Bach
Cantata for choir and chamber orchestra Clint Needham (b. 1981)
Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ (BWV 91) J. S. Bach
Selections From French Suite #5 BWV 866 J. S. Bach
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230 J. S. Bach
23:30 QUIET HOUR
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881) Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier
Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1 (1873) Chiara String Quartet
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin