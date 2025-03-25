WCLV Program Guide 03-26-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Vivaldi, Antonio Triple Concerto in F, R 570, "La tempesta di mare" Soloists, Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi

Berlioz, Hector Les Troyens Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman

Salieri, Francesco Sinfonia in B-Flat, "La tempesta di mare" I Solisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone

Bliss, Arthur Music for Strings (1935) Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Couperin, Armand-Louis Brass Suite Equale Brass

Schubert, Franz Impromptus, D 899 (Op. 90) John O'Conor, p

Sowerby, Leo All on a Summer's Day Czech National Sym Orch/Paul Freeman

Griffes, Charles Tomlinson Three Tone Pictures, Op 5 New York Chamber Ensemble/Stephen Rogers Radcliffe

Trad, American Pop Goes the Weasel American Boychoir/John Kuzma

Schumann, Clara Scherzo in d minor, Op. 10, No. 1 Uriel Tsachor, p

Schumann, Robert Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 Melos Ensemble Members E

Mendelssohn-Hensel, Fanny The Year - 12 pieces for Fortepiano Ulrich Urban, p

Schuman, William New England Triptych Dallas Sym/Andrew Litton Dorian

Billings, William Anthem, "Chester" Goldman Band/Richard Franko Goldman

Frackenpohl, Arthur Colonial Sketches Carolina Brass

Peter, Johann Friedrich JF Quintet #3 in G American Moravian Chamber Ensemble

Peter, Johann Friedrich JF Der Herr ist mein Heil Boston Baroque Cho and Orch/Martin Pearlman, forte-p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Respighi, Ottorino Trittico botticelliano Orpheus Chamber Orch

ROSSI, Michelangelo Corrente X Francesco Cera, hc T

Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Trio No. 1 in d, Op 49 Barcelona Trio

Schumann, Robert Five Songs, Op. 40 Nathalie Stutzmann, ms; Inger Södergren, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Magic Flute, K. 620 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Sonata in G, K. 379 Michael Faust, f; Ilton Wjuniski, hc

Bernstein, Leonard Slava! (A Political Overture) Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 2 in d minor, BWV 1008 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc

Küffer Heth sold Convivium Musicum; Ensemble Villanella; Sven Berger

Turina, Joaquin Tres danzas andaluzas, Op 8 David Buechner, p

Turina, Joaquin Piano Trio #1, Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio

Waldteufel, Emile Waltz, "Hommage aux dames," Op 153 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Tailleferre, Germaine Concertino for Harp and Orchestra (1927) Gillian Benet, h; Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta

Viardot-Garcia, Pauline Song, "Moriró" Isabel Bayrakdarian, s; Serouj Kradjian, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Traditional: The One from Romo

Lowell Shaw: Frippery No. 15 'Some Things Borrowed'

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Alfred Newman: How to Marry a Millionaire: Fanfare & Street Scene (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance (1913)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Avner Dorman: Memory Games (2012)

David Lang: light moving (2012)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Trio Sonata No. 3 (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1740)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Roland Dyens: Tango en skaï (1985)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Alan Silvestri: Back to the Future: End Credits (1985)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Alan Silvestri: Contact: End credits (1997)

Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

François Couperin: Concert Royal No. 1 in G (1714)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet (1844)

Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, A concert from the 2024 BW Bach Festival,

April 13, 2024, 1724/2024 - Two Bach cantatas from 1724 plus a cantata commissioned by the 2024 Bach Festival from BW Composer-in-Residence Clint Needham

“BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir,” Bach Festival Orchestra and soloists/Dirk Garner

Overture from Orchestral Suite I in C Major, BWV 1066 J. S. Bach (1685-1750)

Selections From French Suite #5 BWV 866 J. S. Bach

Meine Seel erhebt den Herren, BWV 10 J. S. Bach

Cantata for choir and chamber orchestra Clint Needham (b. 1981)

Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ (BWV 91) J. S. Bach

Selections From French Suite #5 BWV 866 J. S. Bach

Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230 J. S. Bach

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Lettie Alston: Three Rhapsodies (1994)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1980)

Dolores White: Toccata (2011)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Arthur Foote: Melody (1899)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

