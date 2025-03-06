5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland lantern parade, Steel Wheels and more

Lantern making in Tremont

The Towpath Trail Lantern Parade invites you to create a lantern out of recycled materials on Friday and join a lantern walk around the Cuyahoga River on Saturday. Learn how to make lanterns at a workshop Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Community Arts Center in Tremont. Then, the parade starts Saturday at Sokolowski’s Overlook and loops around the Towpath Trail. Illuminating artwork commissioned from 10 local artists leads the parade at 6:30 p.m.



Folk meets symphony

Virginia-based folk-rock band the Steel Wheels join the Canton Symphony Orchestra this weekend for a show exploring rural life through a fusion of American roots and classical music. Northeast Ohio songwriter Ben Gage opens the one-night-only event at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at Canton’s Zimmermann Symphony Center.



Twyla Tharp

Twyla Tharp Dance returns to Cleveland for the first time in 23 years, performing Mozart’s “Diabelli Variations” and Phillip Glass’s “Aguas da Amazonia.” Twyla Tharp is a Tony and Emmy-winning choreographer best known for her acclaimed collaboration with Billy Joel, the jukebox musical “Movin’ Out.” Watch Tharp’s style-blending routines alongside live piano 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre.



Musical improv

Imposters Theater presents “ Unwritten: The Improvised Musical ,” a full-length production complete with piano accompaniment and improvised entirely from audience suggestions the night of performance. The content may include mature subject matter. It’s a different show every first Friday of the month at the Imposters Theater in Cleveland, and doors open at 7 p.m.

'Jersey Boys'