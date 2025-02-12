Mariah Carey, Phish, Chubby Checker among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The '90s are taking over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot, but the '80s are still staying in the groove. Almost half of the 14 acts under consideration this year hail from the grunge era. Artists are eligible 25 years after their recording debut.

John Goehrke, director of fan experience at the Rock Hall, said this year’s list shows that rock is “a big tent.”

“Rock 'n’ roll has never sounded one way,” he said. “It’s never looked one way. I always say that I couldn't imagine working at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that defined rock 'n’ roll in a narrow lens.”

The Black Crowes, OutKast and Phish make their first appearances this year, joined by repeat nominees Mariah Carey, Oasis and Soundgarden.

The Crowes and Oasis – both acts anchored by brothers – are each in the midst of a career resurgence and renewed activity after decades of internal conflict.

From the 1980s, Joy Division/New Order and Cyndi Lauper return while Billy Idol and Mexican rockers Maná debut on the ballot. The group, formed in 1981 and originally named Sombrero Verde, has been vocal about its social and political views. They made headlines last year when they removed a 2016 collaboration with Nicky Jam over the latter’s support for President Donald Trump.

“If you look at the landscape of rock 'n’ roll and pop music in the last 25 years, it's undeniable the impact of Latin music,” Goehrke said. “For listeners who aren't as familiar with … any of the nominees, that to me is always one of the really fun parts of the nomination process: Turning music lovers on to a new artist to a new genre, to a new style of music that they may not be as familiar with.”

Adam McCullough / Shutterstock Vermont jam band Phish put out its first album in 1989, the self-released "Junta." Lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio (pictured) and group then made their name through decades of touring. A massive hot dog from their 1994 stage set is prominently on display for Rock Hall visitors, hanging from the ceiling in the main entryway.

Rounding out this year's potential inductees are the White Stripes and three long eligible, first-time nominees: Bad Company, Joe Cocker and Chubby Checker.

Checker's name has been linked to the Rock Hall for more than two decades, ever since he demonstrated outside of the 2004 induction ceremony. At the time, he said he was protesting lackluster airplay of his string of 1960s hits such as “The Twist,” “Pony Time” and “Limbo Rock.” He’s been eligible since 1984 – two years before the first Rock Hall ceremony. Hank Ballard, author of “The Twist,” was inducted in 1990.

About 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals get to vote, with the final list coming in late April. Inductees in the Musical Influence and Musical Excellence categories will be revealed later along with the 2025 recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

Date and ticket information have not been announced for this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles. The annual event rotates between Los Angeles, New York and Cleveland.