WCLV Program Guide 02-04-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Halvorsen, Johann Norwegian Dance #5 Harald Aadland, v; Norwegian Radio Orch/Ari Rasilainen

Handel, George Frideric Passacaglia Kennedy, v; Lynn Harrell, vc

Handel, George Frideric Solomon Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Symphony No. 3, "Pastoral" (1921) Bournemouth Sym Orch/Kees Bakels

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Twelve etudes for Guitar (1928) Narciso Yepes, g

Corelli, Arcangelo Sonata da camera in e, Op 2/10 Purcell Quartet

Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in A, D 664 elisabeth Leonskaja, p

Hubay, Jeno Variations sur un Theme Hongrois, Op 72 Hagai Shaham, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins

Bartók, Bela Romanian Folk Dances for orchestra Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati

Bartók, Bela Ten easy Pieces Bela Bartók, p

Anderson, Leroy Melody on Two Notes (1966) BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Anderson, Leroy Mother's Whistler (1940) BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Rossini, Gioachino William Tell Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Felix Slatkin

Jacquet de la Guerre, elisabeth Clavier Suite No. 1 in d Carole Cerasi, hc

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Nais Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Lauro, Antonio Three Venezuelan Waltzes (Valses Venezolanas) Marcelo Kayath, g

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mahler, Gustav Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen Rick Bogard, tr; John Solomons, p

Mahler, Gustav Symphony No. 4 in G Gustav Mahler, p (Welte-Mignon piano roll)

Mahler, Gustav Todtenfeier Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Jesús López-Cobos

Mahler, Gustav Rückert Lieder Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; North German Radio Sym Orch/John eliot Gardiner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 17 in D, K. 576 Jeno Jandó, p

Lotti, Antonio O vos omnes Harvard University Morning Cho/Murray Forbes Somerville

Lalo, edouard Namouna (1882) ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon

Françaix, Jean Trumpet and Piano Sonatine Ole edvard Antonsen, tr; einar Henning Sinebye, p

Martinon, Jean Flute Sonatine #2, Op 19b Harriet LeJeune, f; Hilda Freund, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.4 in G, Op.58 Mitsuko Uchida, p; Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Kurt Sanderling

Wolf, Hugo Song, "Begegnung" Barbara Bonney, s; Geoffrey Parsons, p

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville David Hickman, tr; Arizona State University Chamber Orch/Russell

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Chamber Orch of europe/Claudio Abbado

Bochsa, Robert Nicholas Char Rondeau on a Theme from Rossini's 'Barber of Seville' Isabelle Moretti, h

Stravinsky, Igor Petrouchka Philadelphia Orch/Riccardo Muti

Prokofiev, Serge Four Studies (etudes), Op. 2 Roger Woodward, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses (1905)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw (1952)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla murciana (1961)

Kurt Weill: Beat! Beat! Drums! (1942)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 (1786)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Waltz (1853)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 in C (1771)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Poor Man Lazrus'

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 3 in C (1795)

Miklós Rózsa: The Jungle Book: Song of the Jungle (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 (1905)

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Main title (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (1744)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)

Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'This Little Light of Mine'

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat 'Archduke' (1811)

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)

Philip Lasser: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by Bach (2002)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Cello Concertino (1953)

