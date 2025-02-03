WCLV Program Guide 02-04-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Halvorsen, Johann Norwegian Dance #5 Harald Aadland, v; Norwegian Radio Orch/Ari Rasilainen
Handel, George Frideric Passacaglia Kennedy, v; Lynn Harrell, vc
Handel, George Frideric Solomon Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin
Vaughan Williams, Ralph Symphony No. 3, "Pastoral" (1921) Bournemouth Sym Orch/Kees Bakels
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Twelve etudes for Guitar (1928) Narciso Yepes, g
Corelli, Arcangelo Sonata da camera in e, Op 2/10 Purcell Quartet
Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in A, D 664 elisabeth Leonskaja, p
Hubay, Jeno Variations sur un Theme Hongrois, Op 72 Hagai Shaham, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins
Bartók, Bela Romanian Folk Dances for orchestra Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati
Bartók, Bela Ten easy Pieces Bela Bartók, p
Anderson, Leroy Melody on Two Notes (1966) BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Anderson, Leroy Mother's Whistler (1940) BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Rossini, Gioachino William Tell Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Felix Slatkin
Jacquet de la Guerre, elisabeth Clavier Suite No. 1 in d Carole Cerasi, hc
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Nais Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan
Lauro, Antonio Three Venezuelan Waltzes (Valses Venezolanas) Marcelo Kayath, g
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mahler, Gustav Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen Rick Bogard, tr; John Solomons, p
Mahler, Gustav Symphony No. 4 in G Gustav Mahler, p (Welte-Mignon piano roll)
Mahler, Gustav Todtenfeier Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Jesús López-Cobos
Mahler, Gustav Rückert Lieder Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; North German Radio Sym Orch/John eliot Gardiner
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 17 in D, K. 576 Jeno Jandó, p
Lotti, Antonio O vos omnes Harvard University Morning Cho/Murray Forbes Somerville
Lalo, edouard Namouna (1882) ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon
Françaix, Jean Trumpet and Piano Sonatine Ole edvard Antonsen, tr; einar Henning Sinebye, p
Martinon, Jean Flute Sonatine #2, Op 19b Harriet LeJeune, f; Hilda Freund, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.4 in G, Op.58 Mitsuko Uchida, p; Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Kurt Sanderling
Wolf, Hugo Song, "Begegnung" Barbara Bonney, s; Geoffrey Parsons, p
Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville David Hickman, tr; Arizona State University Chamber Orch/Russell
Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Chamber Orch of europe/Claudio Abbado
Bochsa, Robert Nicholas Char Rondeau on a Theme from Rossini's 'Barber of Seville' Isabelle Moretti, h
Stravinsky, Igor Petrouchka Philadelphia Orch/Riccardo Muti
Prokofiev, Serge Four Studies (etudes), Op. 2 Roger Woodward, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses (1905)
Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)
Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw (1952)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)
Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla murciana (1961)
Kurt Weill: Beat! Beat! Drums! (1942)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 (1786)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Waltz (1853)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)
George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)
Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)
Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)
Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 in C (1771)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Poor Man Lazrus'
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 3 in C (1795)
Miklós Rózsa: The Jungle Book: Song of the Jungle (1942)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 (1905)
Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Main title (1936)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (1744)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)
Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'This Little Light of Mine'
Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat 'Archduke' (1811)
Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)
Philip Lasser: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by Bach (2002)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)
Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)
Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)
Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Cello Concertino (1953)