WCLV Program Guide 02-02-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bonds, Margaret Troubled Water Jeni Slotchiver, p

Frost, Victor American Suite (1988) Laurel Zucker, f; Marc Shapiro, p

Schuman, William New england Triptych Phoenix Sym/James Sedares

Delius, Frederick Violin Sonata in B, Op Posth Tasmin Little, v; Piers Lane, p

Holst, Gustav Five Partsongs, Op. 12 City of Birmingham Sym Cho/Simon Halsey

Scheidt, Samuel Canzona Gallicam New Mexico Brass Quintet

Franck, Cesar Symphonic Variations Michel Dalberto, p; Philharmonia/Jean-Bernard Pommier

Vivaldi, Antonio Violin Concerto in e, R 277 "(Il Favorito)" english Concert/Andrew Manze, v

Donizetti, Gaetano La favorita Philharmonia Orch/Antonio de Almeida

Donizetti, Gaetano L'elisir d'amore Metropolitan Opera Cho & Orch

Schmelzer, Johann Heinrich Sonata amabilis Freiburg Baroque Orch Consort

Lumbye, Hans Christian Greetings to Our Friends March Tivoli Sym Orch/John Frandsen

Ysaÿe, eugène Amitie, Op 26 Igor Oistrakh Trio

Gretry, Andre L'amitie à l'epreuve Orch de Bretagne/Stefan Sanderling

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Daphnis et Aegle Howard Crook, t; La Petite Bande/Sigiswald Kuijken

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Suite Orch/Morton Gould

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Haymon, G Hawkins, Clarey, D evans; Dallas Sym Cho and Orch/A Litton

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bellini, Vincenzo Little Overture Bolshoi Chamber Orch/Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 25 in g minor, K. 183 Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Thompson, Randall The Little Prelude (1935) Richard Zimdars, p

Bernstein, Leonard West Side Story New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Ives, Charles Song, "Swimmers" (1915) Gerald Finley, br; Julius Drake, p

Berlioz, Hector eight Scenes from "Faust," Op. 1 Angelika Kirchschlager, ms; Radio France Orch/Yutaka Sado

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Opera, "Faust" CBC Festival Orch/ Feldbrill

Alkan, Charles-Valentin Grande Sonate: Les Quatre Ages, Op 33 Raymond Lewenthal, p

Wagner, Richard A Faust Overture Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesús López-Cobos

Busoni, Ferruccio Two Studies for Doktor Faust, Op. 51 Baden-Baden Radio Orch/Michael Gielen

Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, "Aus Faust (Flohlied)," Op 75/3 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Jorg Demus, p

Ravel, Maurice Pavane pour une infante defunte Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp

Gershwin, George An American in Paris St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Mendelssohn, Felix String Quartet No. 2 in a, Op 13 Pacifica Quartet

Mendelssohn, Fanny Six Songs, Op 1 Grayson Hirst, t, Michel Yuspeh, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Jules Massenet: Musique pour bercer les petits enfants (1902)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Te Deum (1684)

George Frideric Handel: Almira: Sarabande (1705)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Robin’s Hood - Performances by and commentary from French recitalist and composer Jean-Baptiste Robin, who we caught for an interview while he was 'in the neighborhood’

LOUIS MARCHAND: Livre Posthume, excerpts (Plein jeu; Basse de trompette; Tierce en taille; Dialogue) (1790 François-Henri Clicquot/Cathedral of St. Peter, Poitiers, France)

JEAN-BAPTISTE ROBIN: Étoile Intérieure/Inner Star François Chaplin, piano; Jean-Baptiste Robin (1912 Stahlhuth-2001 Jann/St. Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Deuxieme esquisse, Op. 41, no. 2.

FRÉDERIC CHOPIN: Prelude in D-flat, Op. 28, no. 15 (Walt Disney Concert Hall)

ROBIN: Hands of Time (premiere) Todd Wilson (1993 Casavant/Community of Christ Temple, Independence, MO) PD Archive (r. 7/5/18) AGO recording by Katherine Handford/Digital-On-Location).

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Candlemas and Light - Candlemas traditionally marks the Feast of the Purification and the presentation of Jesus in the temple. It also celebrates the coming of the Light with the blessing of candles. On the calendar, it occurs at the mid-point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music for Candlemas, and light, on this week’s program

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 125 'Mit Fried und Freud' (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Sonata For Clarinet and Piano, Fp. 184: II. Romanza Pamela Coats, clarinet; Carmen Stefanescu, piano

Grazyna Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra Members of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Ukrainian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Maxim Rysanov, conductor Baltic Sea Festival, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Diane Lusk calling from Southport, NC

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movement 1 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 Brook Ferguson, flute; Henry Ward, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Aaron Apaza, bassoon; Dominic Rotella, horn; Adam Golka, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

J.S. Bach: Italian Concerto, BWV 971, Movement 1 David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Claude Debussy: Prelude "the girl with the flaxen hair" David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Claude Debussy: Prelude "the Sunken Cathedral" David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Judah Adashi: The Sun Begins to Fade ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 333 - I. Allegro David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Frederic Chopin: Sonata No. 3, Op. 58 - IV. Presto, non tanto David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet (recorded April 2023 at Mandel Concert Hall)

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World'

Claude Debussy: La mer—Pierre Boulez, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 (excerpt)—Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded May 2023)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/28/2023

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Allemande from Suite in A minor (encore)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - A pianist speaks of his passion for rocket science and his work with NASA, a talented teen violinist plays Beethoven and shares how an accident transformed his musicianship, a young composer shares a piece inspired by the loss of a loved one, and a versatile saxophonist plays Coltrane

Ayaan Ahmad, 16, violin, from Sharon, MA Op. 12, No. 1 - Violin Sonata in D major, ‘Allegro con brio’ Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Elisa Johnson, 18, composer, from Seattle, WA Lost Without You Elisa Johnson (b. 2004)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Qing Ng, 18, violin, from Madison, WI (JCKYAA Recipient) – Remote (Audio for the Arts)

Opus 1, No. 20 - Solo Violin Caprice in D Major, 'Allegretto' Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

Harry Jo, 15, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima John Coltrane (1926-1967)

Alex Chen, 17, piano, from Chesterfield, MO – Remote (Midtown Sound House) Miroirs, Mvmt. III, "Une Barque sur L'Ocean" Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Reprise from Elisa Johnson Lost Without You

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 n B-Flat (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nick Puin: Fund Run Kent Collier, cello

Nick Puin: One or the Other Paul Ferguson, trombone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Frank Wiley: Portals of Light Jeffrey Heisler, alto sax; I-Chen Yeh, piano

HyeKyung Lee: Piano Concerto No. 1 HyeKyung Lee, piano; University of Texas Wind Ensemble/Jerry Junkin, cond.

James Wilding: The Last Archangel (2018) James Wilding, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - New Prize for These Eyes: The Rise of America’s Second Civil Rights Movement - Juan Williams

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Robert Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp (1839)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1905)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

