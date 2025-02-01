WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Russell, George Birthstone Suite Royal Phil/John Keating

Mendelssohn, Fanny Das Jahr Jennifer eley, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian

Philidor, Andre Pavane "Henry IV" (1600) New York Kammermusiker

Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 24 Artur Rubinstein, p

Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 33 Mattias Jacobsson, g

Viardot-Garcia, Pauline Song, Seize Ans (after Chopin's Mazurka, Op 50/2) Karin Ott, s; Christoph Keller, p

Glazunov, Alexander Chopiniana Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Algis Zuraitis

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Palmgren, Selim Cinderella Suite Finnish Radio Sym Orch/George de Godzinsky

Foster, Stephen Chorus, "The Merry Month of May" Vocal Arts Quartet

Martinu, Bohuslav Opera, "Comedy on the Bridge" DePaul University Wind ensemble/Donald DeRoche

Brahms, Johannes Cello Sonata #1 in e, Op 38 Zara Nelsova, vc; Grant Johannesen, p

Martinu, Bohuslav Serenade #1 (Clarinet, String Quartet & Double Bass) (1932) Prague Chamber Orch Members

Martinu, Bohuslav Shimmy Foxtrot Prague Sym Orch/Zbynek Vostrak

Fuchs, Robert Cello Sonata #2 in e-flat, Op 83 Nancy Green, vc; Caroline Palmer, p

Brahms, Johannes Liebeslieder Waltzes Op. 52 Los Angeles Vocal Arts ensemble; Armen Guzelimian, Raul Herrera, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sibelius, Jean Serenade in D, Op. 69, No. 1 Christian Tetzlaff, v; Danish National Sym Orch/Thomas Dausgaard

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata in g minor, BWV 1020 Alfredo Bernardini, ob; Masumi Nagasawa, h

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God)" La Stravaganza Cologne/Andrew Manze

Bruch, Max Swedish Dances, Op. 63 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Grieg, edvard Symphonic Dances, Op. 64 Royal Scottish National Orch/Bjarte engeset

Grieg, edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Arthur de Greef, p

Machado, Celso Petite Suite Bresilienne Michel Tirabosco, pan pipe; Antonio Dominguez, g

4:06:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra Goran Sollscher, g; Orpheus Chamber Orch

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Vocalise, Op. 34 St Petersburg Phil/Mariss Jansons

Adaskin, Murray Vocalise Jacques Israelievitch, v; John Greer, p

Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 3 I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

Mylius, Johann Daniel Courante II Lutz Kirchhof, l

Gounod, Charles Cinq-Mars (opera dialogue) Magdalena Kozen , ms; Mahler Chamber Orch/Marc Minkowski

Saint-Saens, Camille Violin Concerto No. 3 in b, Op. 61 Maxim Vengerov, v; Philharmonia Orch/Antonio Pappano

Mompou, Federico Suite Compostelana Julian Bream, g

Turina, Joaquin Mujeres de Sevilla, Op 89 (1935) David Buechner, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Astor Piazzolla Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano

Astor Piazzolla Triunfal Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango

Astor Piazzolla Libertango Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardiner

Jose Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Isaac Albeniz Tango, Op. 165, No. 2 Pierre Huybregts, piano

Joan Albert Amargos Tango Catala Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar

Jacob Gade Tango Jalousie Tamara Smirova, violin Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart

Miguel del Aguila Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 Roman Mekinulov, cello Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta

Antonio Soler Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord

Jose White La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan

Moises Simons El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Sonata For Clarinet and Piano, Fp. 184: II. Romanza Pamela Coats, clarinet; Carmen Stefanescu, piano

Grazyna Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra Members of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Ukrainian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Maxim Rysanov, conductor Baltic Sea Festival, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Diane Lusk calling from Southport, NC

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movement 1 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 Brook Ferguson, flute; Henry Ward, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Aaron Apaza, bassoon; Dominic Rotella, horn; Adam Golka, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor 25

J.S. Bach: Italian Concerto, BWV 971, Movement 1 David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Claude Debussy: Prelude "the girl with the flaxen hair" David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Claude Debussy: Prelude "the Sunken Cathedral" David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Judah Adashi: The Sun Begins to Fade ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 333 - I. Allegro David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Frederic Chopin: Sonata No. 3, Op. 58 - IV. Presto, non tanto David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra Goran Söllscher, g; Orpheus Chamber Orch

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Vocalise, Op. 34 St Petersburg Phil/Mariss Jansons

Adaskin, Murray Vocalise Jacques Israelievitch, v; John Greer, p

Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 3 I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

Mylius, Johann Daniel Courante II Lutz Kirchhof, l

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - A pianist speaks of his passion for rocket science and his work with NASA, a talented teen violinist plays Beethoven and shares how an accident transformed his musicianship, a young composer shares a piece inspired by the loss of a loved one, and a versatile saxophonist plays Coltrane

Ayaan Ahmad, 16, violin, from Sharon, MA Op. 12, No. 1 - Violin Sonata in D major, ‘Allegro con brio’ Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Elisa Johnson, 18, composer, from Seattle, WA Lost Without You Elisa Johnson (b. 2004)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Qing Ng, 18, violin, from Madison, WI (JCKYAA Recipient) – Remote (Audio for the Arts)

Opus 1, No. 20 - Solo Violin Caprice in D Major, 'Allegretto' Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

Harry Jo, 15, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima John Coltrane (1926-1967)

Alex Chen, 17, piano, from Chesterfield, MO – Remote (Midtown Sound House) Miroirs, Mvmt. III, "Une Barque sur L'Ocean" Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Reprise from Elisa Johnson Lost Without You

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera continues its 2024-25 season with the launch of a new Artist’s Choice series. During the Met’s winter hiatus, the company will air great performances from the past chosen by some of the brightest stars of today. The inaugural broadcast was selected by soprano Angel Blue, in honor of one of her favorite sopranos, Renée Fleming: a 2007 performance of Verdi’s La Traviata. Fleming starred as Violetta, the Parisian courtesan who sacrifices everything for love. She was joined by tenor Matthew Polenzani as Alfredo Germont, the young man who seems to offer Violetta a new life, and baritone Dwayne Croft as Alfredo’s moralistic father, Giorgio Germont. Marco Armiliato conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus.

15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1919)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Recycling - An hour of Broadway and Hollywood songs that had to go through a kind of recycling bin before they could become popular, ranging from "Blue Moon" to "From This Moment On."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6—Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Composers Guild, recorded January 21, 2024

Ty Alan Emerson: Pan Songs—Dylan Moffitt, steelpan

Gracelynn Jack: Less Than Ten Days—Barton Samuel Rotberg, violin; Sungeon Kim, piano

1st Prize Winner, 11th Cleveland Composers Guild Collegiate Composition Contest

Karen Griebling: Petroglyph Dances—Karen Griebling, viola; Drew Hosler, alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Inna Onofrei: Astghik and Nane—Derek Snyder, cello; Megan Denman, piano

Matthew C. Saunders: Sonatina—Opal Curry, oboe; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Ryan Charles Ramer: Coup d’Essai—John Gamin, piano

Chris Neiner: Afterlove—Jazmin Pascual, clarinet; Maria Beyens, violin; Brandon Phelps, cello; Chris Neiner, piano

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 (1875) Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22 (1800) Peter Takács, piano

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 (1949) Wendy Warner, cello

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 (1912) Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F Op 15 # 1 (1833) Sergei Rachmaninoff, piano

Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 (1852) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi

André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite (1947) Maarika Järvi, flute

