WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Russell, George Birthstone Suite Royal Phil/John Keating
Mendelssohn, Fanny Das Jahr Jennifer eley, p
Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian
Philidor, Andre Pavane "Henry IV" (1600) New York Kammermusiker
Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 24 Artur Rubinstein, p
Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 33 Mattias Jacobsson, g
Viardot-Garcia, Pauline Song, Seize Ans (after Chopin's Mazurka, Op 50/2) Karin Ott, s; Christoph Keller, p
Glazunov, Alexander Chopiniana Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Algis Zuraitis
Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy
Palmgren, Selim Cinderella Suite Finnish Radio Sym Orch/George de Godzinsky
Foster, Stephen Chorus, "The Merry Month of May" Vocal Arts Quartet
Martinu, Bohuslav Opera, "Comedy on the Bridge" DePaul University Wind ensemble/Donald DeRoche
Brahms, Johannes Cello Sonata #1 in e, Op 38 Zara Nelsova, vc; Grant Johannesen, p
Martinu, Bohuslav Serenade #1 (Clarinet, String Quartet & Double Bass) (1932) Prague Chamber Orch Members
Martinu, Bohuslav Shimmy Foxtrot Prague Sym Orch/Zbynek Vostrak
Fuchs, Robert Cello Sonata #2 in e-flat, Op 83 Nancy Green, vc; Caroline Palmer, p
Brahms, Johannes Liebeslieder Waltzes Op. 52 Los Angeles Vocal Arts ensemble; Armen Guzelimian, Raul Herrera, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Sibelius, Jean Serenade in D, Op. 69, No. 1 Christian Tetzlaff, v; Danish National Sym Orch/Thomas Dausgaard
Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata in g minor, BWV 1020 Alfredo Bernardini, ob; Masumi Nagasawa, h
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God)" La Stravaganza Cologne/Andrew Manze
Bruch, Max Swedish Dances, Op. 63 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Grieg, edvard Symphonic Dances, Op. 64 Royal Scottish National Orch/Bjarte engeset
Grieg, edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Arthur de Greef, p
Machado, Celso Petite Suite Bresilienne Michel Tirabosco, pan pipe; Antonio Dominguez, g
4:06:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra Goran Sollscher, g; Orpheus Chamber Orch
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Vocalise, Op. 34 St Petersburg Phil/Mariss Jansons
Adaskin, Murray Vocalise Jacques Israelievitch, v; John Greer, p
Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 3 I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro
Mylius, Johann Daniel Courante II Lutz Kirchhof, l
Gounod, Charles Cinq-Mars (opera dialogue) Magdalena Kozen , ms; Mahler Chamber Orch/Marc Minkowski
Saint-Saens, Camille Violin Concerto No. 3 in b, Op. 61 Maxim Vengerov, v; Philharmonia Orch/Antonio Pappano
Mompou, Federico Suite Compostelana Julian Bream, g
Turina, Joaquin Mujeres de Sevilla, Op 89 (1935) David Buechner, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Astor Piazzolla Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano
Astor Piazzolla Triunfal Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango
Astor Piazzolla Libertango Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardiner
Jose Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina
Isaac Albeniz Tango, Op. 165, No. 2 Pierre Huybregts, piano
Joan Albert Amargos Tango Catala Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar
Jacob Gade Tango Jalousie Tamara Smirova, violin Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart
Miguel del Aguila Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 Roman Mekinulov, cello Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta
Antonio Soler Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord
Jose White La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan
Moises Simons El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Francis Poulenc: Sonata For Clarinet and Piano, Fp. 184: II. Romanza Pamela Coats, clarinet; Carmen Stefanescu, piano
Grazyna Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra Members of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Ukrainian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Maxim Rysanov, conductor Baltic Sea Festival, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Diane Lusk calling from Southport, NC
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movement 1 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 Brook Ferguson, flute; Henry Ward, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Aaron Apaza, bassoon; Dominic Rotella, horn; Adam Golka, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor 25
J.S. Bach: Italian Concerto, BWV 971, Movement 1 David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Claude Debussy: Prelude "the girl with the flaxen hair" David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Claude Debussy: Prelude "the Sunken Cathedral" David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Judah Adashi: The Sun Begins to Fade ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 333 - I. Allegro David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Frederic Chopin: Sonata No. 3, Op. 58 - IV. Presto, non tanto David Lai, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra Goran Söllscher, g; Orpheus Chamber Orch
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Vocalise, Op. 34 St Petersburg Phil/Mariss Jansons
Adaskin, Murray Vocalise Jacques Israelievitch, v; John Greer, p
Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 3 I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro
Mylius, Johann Daniel Courante II Lutz Kirchhof, l
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - A pianist speaks of his passion for rocket science and his work with NASA, a talented teen violinist plays Beethoven and shares how an accident transformed his musicianship, a young composer shares a piece inspired by the loss of a loved one, and a versatile saxophonist plays Coltrane
Ayaan Ahmad, 16, violin, from Sharon, MA Op. 12, No. 1 - Violin Sonata in D major, ‘Allegro con brio’ Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Elisa Johnson, 18, composer, from Seattle, WA Lost Without You Elisa Johnson (b. 2004)
Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)
Qing Ng, 18, violin, from Madison, WI (JCKYAA Recipient) – Remote (Audio for the Arts)
Opus 1, No. 20 - Solo Violin Caprice in D Major, 'Allegretto' Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)
Harry Jo, 15, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima John Coltrane (1926-1967)
Alex Chen, 17, piano, from Chesterfield, MO – Remote (Midtown Sound House) Miroirs, Mvmt. III, "Une Barque sur L'Ocean" Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Reprise from Elisa Johnson Lost Without You
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera continues its 2024-25 season with the launch of a new Artist’s Choice series. During the Met’s winter hiatus, the company will air great performances from the past chosen by some of the brightest stars of today. The inaugural broadcast was selected by soprano Angel Blue, in honor of one of her favorite sopranos, Renée Fleming: a 2007 performance of Verdi’s La Traviata. Fleming starred as Violetta, the Parisian courtesan who sacrifices everything for love. She was joined by tenor Matthew Polenzani as Alfredo Germont, the young man who seems to offer Violetta a new life, and baritone Dwayne Croft as Alfredo’s moralistic father, Giorgio Germont. Marco Armiliato conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1919)
Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores
Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri
Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein
Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Recycling - An hour of Broadway and Hollywood songs that had to go through a kind of recycling bin before they could become popular, ranging from "Blue Moon" to "From This Moment On."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6—Sir Andrew Davis, conductor
22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Composers Guild, recorded January 21, 2024
Ty Alan Emerson: Pan Songs—Dylan Moffitt, steelpan
Gracelynn Jack: Less Than Ten Days—Barton Samuel Rotberg, violin; Sungeon Kim, piano
1st Prize Winner, 11th Cleveland Composers Guild Collegiate Composition Contest
Karen Griebling: Petroglyph Dances—Karen Griebling, viola; Drew Hosler, alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano
Inna Onofrei: Astghik and Nane—Derek Snyder, cello; Megan Denman, piano
Matthew C. Saunders: Sonatina—Opal Curry, oboe; Eric Charnofsky, piano
Ryan Charles Ramer: Coup d’Essai—John Gamin, piano
Chris Neiner: Afterlove—Jazmin Pascual, clarinet; Maria Beyens, violin; Brandon Phelps, cello; Chris Neiner, piano
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 (1875) Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22 (1800) Peter Takács, piano
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 (1949) Wendy Warner, cello
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 (1912) Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F Op 15 # 1 (1833) Sergei Rachmaninoff, piano
Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 (1852) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi
André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite (1947) Maarika Järvi, flute