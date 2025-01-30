WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Ivo Pogorelich, p
Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Dmitry Paperno, p
Schubert, Franz Grand Duo in C, D 812 Houston Sym Orch/Christoph Eschenbach
Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Marat Bisengaliev, v; John Lenehan, p
Schubert, Franz Song, Du bist die Ruh' Leslie Howard, p
Lazzari, Silvio Rapsodie in e Philippe Graffin, v; Royal Flemish Phil/Martyn Brabbins
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 6 in C, D 589 Berlin Phil/Karl Böhm
Schubert, Franz Choral Song, Der Tanz, D 826 P Rozario, s; C Denley, c; I Bostridge, t; M George, b; G Johnson, p
Schubert, Franz Song, Die junge Nonne, D 828 Leslie Howard, p
Zwilich, Ellen Taaffe Cello Concerto (2020) Zuill Bailey, vc; Santa Rosa Sym/Francesco Lecce-Chong
Schubert, Franz Song, Das Mädchen aus der Fremde, D 252 Simon Keenlyside, br; Graham Johnson, p
Schubert, Franz Soirées de Vienne Leslie Howard, p
Liszt, Franz Tasso, lamento e trionfo, Symphonic Poem No. 2 (1849) Hungarian State Orch/Janos Ferencsik
Schubert, Franz Song, Jägers Abendlied, D 215 John Mark Ainsley, t; Graham Johnson, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Schubert, Franz Choral song, Nachthelle, D 892 Karl Dent, t; Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw
Borodin, Alexander Symphony no.2 in b minor Rotterdam Phil
Schubert, Franz Song, An Sie, D 288 Jamie MacDougall, t; Graham Johnson, p
Schubert, Franz String Quartet No. 12 in c minor, D. 703, Quartettsatz Borodin String Quartet
Schubert, Franz Piano Trio in B-Flat, D 28, Sonatensatz Beaux Arts Trio
Schubert, Franz Song, Cora an die Sonne, D 263 Catherine Wyn-Rogers, ms; Graham Johnson, p
Maslanka, David Procession of the Academics University of New Hampshire Wind Symphony/Andrew Boysen, Jr
Brahms, Johannes Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Weiss, Sylvius Leopold Lute and Flute Concerto in B-Flat Tempesta di Mare/Richard Stone, l
Schubert, Franz Arpeggione Sonata in a minor, D. 821 Gil Shaham, v; Göran Söllscher, g
Royer, Pancrace Zaïde, reine de Grenade Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset
Schubert, Franz Kyrie in F, D 66 Capella Bavariae; Wolfgang Sawallisch, p
Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Czech Chamber Phil/Rudolf Krecmer
Schubert, Franz String Quartet No. 13 in a minor, D. 804 Rosamunde New Hungarian String Quartet
Schubert, Franz Song, Täglich zu singen, D 533 Wolfgang, br; Ulrich Eisenlohr, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)
John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)
E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)
Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)
Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 28 in D (1790)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)
Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp (1835)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)
Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)
Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in d (1915)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in Flight (1953)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Concierto breve (1953)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (1945)
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern (1823)
Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (1823)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)
Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Andrew York: Andecy (1986)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)