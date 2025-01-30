WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Ivo Pogorelich, p

Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Dmitry Paperno, p

Schubert, Franz Grand Duo in C, D 812 Houston Sym Orch/Christoph Eschenbach

Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Marat Bisengaliev, v; John Lenehan, p

Schubert, Franz Song, Du bist die Ruh' Leslie Howard, p

Lazzari, Silvio Rapsodie in e Philippe Graffin, v; Royal Flemish Phil/Martyn Brabbins

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 6 in C, D 589 Berlin Phil/Karl Böhm

Schubert, Franz Choral Song, Der Tanz, D 826 P Rozario, s; C Denley, c; I Bostridge, t; M George, b; G Johnson, p

Schubert, Franz Song, Die junge Nonne, D 828 Leslie Howard, p

Zwilich, Ellen Taaffe Cello Concerto (2020) Zuill Bailey, vc; Santa Rosa Sym/Francesco Lecce-Chong

Schubert, Franz Song, Das Mädchen aus der Fremde, D 252 Simon Keenlyside, br; Graham Johnson, p

Schubert, Franz Soirées de Vienne Leslie Howard, p

Liszt, Franz Tasso, lamento e trionfo, Symphonic Poem No. 2 (1849) Hungarian State Orch/Janos Ferencsik

Schubert, Franz Song, Jägers Abendlied, D 215 John Mark Ainsley, t; Graham Johnson, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Schubert, Franz Choral song, Nachthelle, D 892 Karl Dent, t; Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw

Borodin, Alexander Symphony no.2 in b minor Rotterdam Phil

Schubert, Franz Song, An Sie, D 288 Jamie MacDougall, t; Graham Johnson, p

Schubert, Franz String Quartet No. 12 in c minor, D. 703, Quartettsatz Borodin String Quartet

Schubert, Franz Piano Trio in B-Flat, D 28, Sonatensatz Beaux Arts Trio

Schubert, Franz Song, Cora an die Sonne, D 263 Catherine Wyn-Rogers, ms; Graham Johnson, p

Maslanka, David Procession of the Academics University of New Hampshire Wind Symphony/Andrew Boysen, Jr

Brahms, Johannes Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Weiss, Sylvius Leopold Lute and Flute Concerto in B-Flat Tempesta di Mare/Richard Stone, l

Schubert, Franz Arpeggione Sonata in a minor, D. 821 Gil Shaham, v; Göran Söllscher, g

Royer, Pancrace Zaïde, reine de Grenade Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset

Schubert, Franz Kyrie in F, D 66 Capella Bavariae; Wolfgang Sawallisch, p

Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Czech Chamber Phil/Rudolf Krecmer

Schubert, Franz String Quartet No. 13 in a minor, D. 804 Rosamunde New Hungarian String Quartet

Schubert, Franz Song, Täglich zu singen, D 533 Wolfgang, br; Ulrich Eisenlohr, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)

Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 28 in D (1790)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp (1835)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in d (1915)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in Flight (1953)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Concierto breve (1953)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (1945)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern (1823)

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (1823)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

