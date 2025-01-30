5 things to do in NEO: Alvin Ailey, Agatha Christie and more

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

A Northeast Ohio native dances in the spotlight with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater this weekend at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Akron’s Kali Marie Oliver joined the renowned company last year and is featured in the world premiere dance “Sacred Songs” by Matthew Rushing. Alvin Ailey performances hit the State Theater stage on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. “Sacred Songs” is on the program Friday night and Saturday afternoon.



An Agatha Christie mystery

The Stow Players travel back in time to Roaring Twenties London with a pair of investigators in the fast-paced Agatha Christie mystery “The Secret Adversary.” Tommy Beresford and Prudence “Tuppence” Cowley are young lovers solving crimes in this acclaimed stage adaptation of Christie’s second novel. Tommy and Tuppence sleuth things out at the Heritage Barn in Stow’s Silver Springs Park starting Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a run through Feb. 16.

Valentine bazaars

The Cleveland Bazaar offers Valentine’s Day gift ideas as the heart-filled holiday approaches. Since 2004, this indie-craft show has popped up with local artists peddling their wares in places like 78th Street Studios on Cleveland’s Near West Side. The first of two Valentine bazaars is Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at 78th Street before moving to Lake Affect Studios off Payne Ave. in Downtown Cleveland on Feb. 8.

Standing Rock International Short Film Festival

Short films from across the globe screen Saturday night at the Kent Stage for the 22nd Annual Standing Rock International Short Film Festival and Competition. Compelling stories from India, Germany, Croatia, Canada and Belgium compliment intriguing American shorts that run five to 15 minutes long. The festival kicks off with last year’s audience award-winner, “Oot Here Mae Lane” by Belfast filmmaker Tristan Crowe, in Downtown Kent at 7:30 p.m.

Mansfield Toy Show

G.I. Joe, Pokémon and Barbie strut their stuff Sunday at the Mansfield Toy Show. Vintage toy collectors and vendors collide inside Fairhaven Hall located at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Visitors can wander among more than a hundred tables filled with toys, action figures and more from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

