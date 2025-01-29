WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mompou, Federico Canciónes y Danzas (Cançons i Danses) Pierre Huybregts, p

Albéniz, Isaac Iberia Suite Orch de Paris/Daniel Barenboim

Milhaud, Darius Suite for Violin, Viola, and Piano, Op. 157b (1936) Catherine Tait, v; Howard Klug, cl

Hindemith, Paul Suite of French Dances (1958) Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Roslin Castle Jan Boland, f

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Gershwin, George Etude on Oh, Lady Be Good Earl Wild, p

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Gordon Hawkins, br; Dallas Sym/Andrew Litton

Fuchs, Robert String Serenade #3 in e, op 21 RIAS Sinfonietta/Jiri Starek

Ginastera, Alberto Doce Preludios Americanos, Op 12 Adrian Ruiz, p

Caplet, Andre Divertissement a l'espagnole (1924) Laurence Cabel, h

Couperin, François Les Nations Musica Ad Rhenum/Jed Wentz

Ravel, Maurice Berceuse sur le nom de Gabriel Fauré I Salonisti

Ortiz Recercada primera Savall, viga; Ton Koopman, hc; Lorenz Duftschmid, db

Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van Concerto Armonico #4 in f I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky

van Eyck, Jacob Bockxvoetje Stefano Bet, f

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gabrieli, Giovanni Sonata pian e forte Sym of the Air/Leopold Stokowski

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 32 in g, H XVI:44 Lola Odiaga, forte-p

Anonymous 16th century, English Madrigal, I am a jolly foster The Scholars Unicorn

Piston, Walter Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946) New York Chamber Ensemble/Stephen Rogers Radcliffe

Liszt, Franz Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Ozan Marsh, p; London Phil/Paul Freeman

Anonymous 16th century, English My Lord of Deliem's Lamentation Christopher Wilson, l

Wallace, William The Minstrel Boy and Rory O'More Rosemary Tuck, p

Field, John Rondo in A-Flat Eckart Sellheim, forte-p; Collegium Aureum

Field, John Nocturne #8 in E-flat Elizabeth Joy Roe, p

Herold/Lanchbery La Fille mal gardée National Phil/Richard Bonynge

Prokofiev, Serge Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 San Francisco Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Grieg, Edvard Two Norwegian Airs (Nordic Melodies), Op. 63 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Larsson, Lars-Erik Piano Concertino, Op 45/12 Hans Palsson, p; Musicae Sveciae Orch/Verde

Schubert, Franz String Quartet No. 13 in a minor, D. 804 Rosamunde New Hungarian String Quartet

Schulhoff, Julius Etudes, Op 13 Adrian Ruiz, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

William Grant Still: Two Arias from 'Highway 1, U.S.A.' (1961)

Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio (1891)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Soon (1930)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Orlande de Lassus: Surrexit pastor bonus (1562)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 4 in C (1718)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Franz Berwald: Piano Concerto in D (1855)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in C (1769)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Intermezzo (1892)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Sir Michael Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra (1939)

John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Henry Purcell: Oedipus: Music for a While (1692)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Florence Price: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Sir Edward Elgar: Ave Maria (1902)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for the Orchestra in Dresden (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' (1857)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Dave Brubeck: Three to Get Ready (1959)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano (1901)

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)