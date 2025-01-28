© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Former Phoenix Symphony MD and TCO Assistant Tito Munoz Leads CIM Orch at Severance Jan. 29

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published January 28, 2025 at 12:38 PM EST
Tito Munoz, Photographed by Dario Acosta

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with former Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor Tito Munoz, who has just completed a decade as Music Director of the Phoenix Symphony. He returns to Severance Music Center to lead the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. On the program are the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, with student soloist Zachary Brandon, and "The Rite of Spring" by Stravinsky.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. Click on the link to reserve tickets. The concert will also be livestreamed.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber