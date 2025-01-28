Former Phoenix Symphony MD and TCO Assistant Tito Munoz Leads CIM Orch at Severance Jan. 29

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with former Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor Tito Munoz, who has just completed a decade as Music Director of the Phoenix Symphony. He returns to Severance Music Center to lead the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. On the program are the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, with student soloist Zachary Brandon, and "The Rite of Spring" by Stravinsky.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. Click on the link to reserve tickets. The concert will also be livestreamed.