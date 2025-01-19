WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Polka française, Patronessen, Op. 286 Vienna Phil/Riccardo Muti EMI/Ang CDC5-56393-2 N/A 5:11

0:05:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 101 in D, Clock Lausanne Chamber Orch/Jesús López-Cobos Denon CO-78903 Haydn: Symphonies 'Military' and 'The Clock' 25:44:00

0:31:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Pieces for Musical Clock Jean Guillou, o (Notre-Dame des Neiges, Alpe d'Huez, France) Dorian DOR-90112 Organ Recital: Guillou, Jean Victor Arthur - BACH, J.S. / HANDEL, F. / HAYDN, G.F. / PURCELL, H. / SCHUMANN, R. / LISZT, F. (Organ Encores) 3:48

0:36:00 Martinu, Bohuslav Flute Sonata #1 (1945) Yossi Arnheim, f; Irit Rub-Levi, p Kontrapunkt 32205 Martinu: Chamber Music With Flute 18:40

0:55:00 Des Prez, Josquin Chanson, De tous biens playne The Whole Noyse Helicon HE-1011 Lo Splendore D'Italia 1:28

1:00:00 Scott, Cyril Rainbow Trout (1916) Clipper Erickson, p Dtr DTR-2013 N/A 4:49

1:05:00 Schubert, Franz Piano Quintet in A, D. 667, Trout Cleveland String Quartet, Kames Vandemark, db; John O'Conor, p Telarc CD-80225 Schubert: Trout Quintet, Quartet In A Minor 37:06:00

1:44:00 Pisendel, Johann Georg Sinfonia in B-Flat Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10224 N/A 10:45

1:54:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Little Preludes, BWV 933/38 Graziano Mandozzi, synthesizer DG 415110-2 Bach / Handel 300 1:49

2:00:00 Bernstein, Leonard Candide Dawn Upshaw, s; Orch/Eric Stern Nonesuch 79345-2 I Wish It So 5:38

2:06:00 Bernstein, Leonard Candide New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein Sony SMK-63085 Bernstein Century - Bernstein: Candide Overture, Etc 4:09

2:10:00 Shulman, Alan Hatikvah (arr. 1949) NBC Sym Orch/Leonard Bernstein Bridge 9119 The Music of Alan Shulman 1:32

2:11:00 Still, William Grant Poem for Orchestra Fort Smith Sym/John Jeter Naxos 8.559603 American Classics * William Grant Still * Symphonies Nos 4 and 5 10:27

2:22:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.4 in G, Op.58 Wilhelm Kempff, p; Berlin Phil/Paul van Kempen DG 435744-2 (3) Die Klavierkonzerte 33:02:00

2:55:00 Foster, Stephen The Old Pine Tree Paula Robison, f; Krista Feeney, v Arabesque Z-6679 By the Old Pine Tree 1:43

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Merula, Tarquinio Canzon, La Lusignuola Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Quartet L'Oiseau Lyre 414277-2 Virtuoso Recorder Music 5:05

3:05:00 Lilburn, Douglas Four Canzonas (1980) Wisconsin Chamber Orch/Andrew Sewell Wco Records CD-0001 N/A 10:02

3:17:00 Berlioz, Hector Les Troyens Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman Telarc CD-80164 Berlioz: La Marseillase, Love Scene from Romeo and Juliet, Three Excerpts from the Damnation of Faust 15:46

3:32:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Partita No. 2 in d minor, BWV 1004 Angel Romero, g Telarc CD-80288 Plays Bach 13:25

3:46:00 Elgar, Edward The Spanish Lady, Op 89 Bournemouth Sinfonietta/George Hurst Chandos CHAN-6544 Elgar: The Black Knight and Scenes from the Bavarian Highlands 1:36

4:00:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Athalia, Op 74 (Incidental Music for Racine's Drama) Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler MHS 514551-F Marches In Hi-Fi 5:26

4:05:00 Mendelssohn, Felix String Quartet No. 6 in f, Op 80 Pacifica Quartet Cedille CDR-90000082 (3) Mendelssohn: The Complete String Quartets * Pacifica Quartet 25:35:00

4:32:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Fantasy in f-sharp, Op 28, Sonate écossaise Esther Budiardjo, p Pro Piano PPR-224524 Mendelssohn: Fantasy on The Last Rose of Summer 13:32

4:46:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Ruy Blas, Op 95 London Sym Orch/Claudio Abbado DG 471467-2 (4) Mendelssohn: 5 Symphonies, 7 Overtures 8:21

4:54:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Ruy Blas, Op 95 Victoria de los Angeles, s; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Gerald Moore, p EMI/Ang CDC7-49238-2 N/A 1:12

5:00:00 Glinka, Mikhail Russlan and Ludmila Suisse Romande Orch/Ernest Ansermet London STS-15385 Night On Bald Mountain - Music Of Mussorgsky And Glinka 5:25

5:05:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Concerto for Two Violins in d minor, BWV 1043 Helicon Ensemble/Albert Fuller Reference Recordings RR-23-CD Vivaldi - Bach 15:45

5:22:00 Schumann, Robert Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 Zbigniew Zuk, fh; Cracow Radio Sym Orch/Michael Höltzel Zuk Records 100955 Horn Romantics 8:46

5:31:00 Roussel, Albert Symphony #3 in g, Op 42 Suisse Romande Orch/Ernest Ansermet London 433719-2 N/A 23:02

5:54:00 Ravel, Maurice Deux mélodies hébraïques Suzanne Danco, s; Suisse Romande Orch/Ernest Ansermet London 425988-2 Shéhérazade / Deux Mélodies Hebraïques / Trois Poèmes De Mallarmé / Les Nuits D'Été 1:25

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey

06:00:56 Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932) New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 13:39

06:15:51 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 (1914) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Domingo Hindoyan Decca 4854180 24:49

06:42:10 Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:39

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

07:00:33 Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

07:20:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C K 285b (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 16:22

07:39:26 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

07:55:28 Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908) Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:26

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

08:00:28 Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Kellen Gray Linn 731 18:04

08:19:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A K 298 (1778) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 11:52

08:32:40 Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 4:59

08:38:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 (1910) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 8:44

08:48:54 William Grant Still: Romance for Alto Saxophone & Piano (1954) Robert Umiker, saxophone Cambria 1060 6:03

08:55:13 Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 807549 3:07

09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

09:02:01 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934) ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Arthur Fagen Naxos 559870 32:58

09:36:33 William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71357 15:10

09:53:45 Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968) Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 4:28

10:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier

09:59:46 Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 9:32

10:10:48 Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954) Westphalian Symphony Paul Freeman Vox 5157 19:55

10:32:01 Hale Smith: Ritual and Incantations (1974) Detroit Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:59

10:49:02 George Walker: Serenata for Chamber Orchestra (1983) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:43

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

11:01:53 William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943) Zina Schiff, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 8:41

11:12:02 Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27

11:45:35 Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019) New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 13:22

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:00:45 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935) Leona Mitchell, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:43

12:05:29 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935) Sir Willard White, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:33

12:09:11 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935) Sir Willard White, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 1:20

12:11:22 Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 20:06

12:33:15 Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948) Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Vinay Parameswaran COYO 2201 10:23

12:45:19 George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0005 14:35

13:00 SPECIAL: Atlanta’s King Celebration Concert with Lois Reitzes

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus join with the Ebenezer Baptist Church Chorus and Band for an hour of reflection and celebration. Special guests include singer Gregory Porter with words from the Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock and works by composers Carlos Simon and Joel Thompson.

14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Anna Burr

14:01:21 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4854180 16:16

14:19:35 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85 (1919) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello London Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Decca 31491 29:01

14:50:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' K 265 (1778) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4854180 8:27

15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna

15:01:15 Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 12:58

15:16:33 William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

15:39:23 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

16:03:21 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Kellen Gray Linn 731 6:18

16:11:21 Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

16:39:26 Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934) Samantha Ege, piano Lontano 145 18:23

17:00 SPECIAL Take Me to the Water with Vernon Neal – An hour focusing on an immersive audio experience from harpist Ashley Jackson recorded at American Public Medias studios. It’s touches on themes from African mythology, the antebellum spiritual tradition and water’s transportive, transmogrifying nature. All pieces feature harpist Ashley Jackson joined by The Known MPLS Choir.

Yemonja - Jeremy Charles Thomas

Prema - Alice Coltrane

I'm Troubled in Mind· Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson)

The Angels Changed My Name · Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson)

Deep River - Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson)

Unrest - Brandee Younger

Troubled Water - Margaret Bonds (arr Ashley Jackson)

Take Me to the Water – Traditional (arr Ashley Jackson)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

18:02:13 Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Kellen Gray Linn 731 22:52

18:26:34 José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 21:29

18:51:59 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976) Sphinx Virtuosi Deutsche Gram 4865014 8:04

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

19:01:57 William Grant Still: Africa (1930) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559174 27:41

19:30:36 Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934) Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 27:44

20:00 SPECIAL: Atlanta’s King Celebration Concert with Lois Reitzes

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

21:00:40 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71357 16:42

21:18:22 Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979) Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 7:37

21:26:59 Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023) Exigence Eugene Rogers Navona 6599 6:44

21:35:09 Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 6:15

21:42:36 Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965) Janinah Burnett, soprano Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra Malcolm J. Merriweather Avie 2589 39:09

22:22:57 Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954) Westphalian Symphony Paul Freeman Vox 5157 19:55

22:45:10 Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015) New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 8:30

22:56:40 Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011) Voces8 Decca 22601 3:31

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:50 Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 6:12

23:08:03 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

23:15:11 Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921) Lara Downes, piano Rising Sun 1 3:36

23:18:54 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71357 4:54

23:23:49 Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935) Sphinx Virtuosi Deutsche Gram 4865014 7:06

23:30:51 J. J. Johnson: Lament (1954) Kristin Lee, violin FHR 147 5:00

23:36:01 George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71357 5:22

23:41:24 R. Nathaniel Dett: O Holy Lord (1916) Nathaniel Dett Chorale Brainerd Blyden-Taylor Marquis 293 5:40

23:47:04 Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934) Samantha Ege, piano Lontano 145 5:49

23:53:03 Thelonious Monk: Monk's Mood (1944) Kristin Lee, violin FHR 147 5:01

23:58:14 Gaspar Fernandes: Lullaby 'Hush dear little baby' (1600) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:03

