WCLV Program Guide 01-19-2025

0:00:00 Bartlett, John Grande Polka de Concert Ivan Davis, p New World 80257-2 The Wind Demon And Other 19th Century Piano Music ? 5:15

0:05:00 Price, Florence Piano Concerto (1934) Michelle Cann, p; New York Youth Sym/Michael Repper Avie AV-2503 New York Youth Symphony 17:06

0:22:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Partita No. 2 in d minor, BWV 1004 Lara St John, v Well-Tempered Productions WTP-5180 N/A 30:50:00

0:53:00 VAN VACTOR, David Scherzo New York Wind Quintet Boston Skyline BSD-139 The Best Of The New York Woodwind Quintet, Vol. 2 1:34

1:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Fantasia in G, BWV 572 Fretwork Viol Quintet Harmonia Mundi HMU-907395 J S Bach * Alio Modo * Fretwork 5:45

1:06:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata #6 in G, BWV 1019 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Jory Vinikour, hc Cedille CDR-90000177 (2) Bach Violin and Harpsichord Sonatas 14:40

1:20:00 Thieme, Clemens Sonata à 8 in C Acronym New Focus Recordings FCR-906 Wunderkammer 7:20

1:29:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIb:1 Wendy Warner, vc; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall Cedille CDR-90000142 Haydn & Myslivecek Cello Concertos 25:29:00

1:55:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandinhas (1925) Sonia Rubinsky, p Naxos 8.554827 VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Piano Music, Vol. 2 (Rubinsky) - A Prole do Bebe, No. 2 / Cirandinhas 1:32

2:00:00 Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes and Fugues, Op. 87 Tatiana Nikolaeva, p Hyperion CDA-66441/3 (3) 24 Preludes and Fugues, op. 87 5:08

2:05:00 Shostakovich, Dmitri Pirogov Suite, Op. 76 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian Delos DE-3257 SHOSTAKOVICH, D.: Orchestral Music (Waltzes) (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian) 4:36

2:10:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816 Julian Gray & Ronald Pearl, g's Dorian DOR-90016 Transcriptions and Arrangements (Visions of Bach) 1:45

2:11:00 Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 8 Munich Piano Trio MD+G Recordings L-3334 N/A 13:06

2:25:00 Kjerulf, Halfdan Springdans Audun Kayser, p Vnp 0097-0042 Grieg Memory Album Vol. 3 1:20

2:26:00 Aulin, Tor Violin Concerto #3 in c, Op 14 Tobias Ringborg, v; Swedish Chamber Orch/Niklas Willén Naxos 8.554287 Swedish Romantic Violin Concertos 30:59:00

2:57:00 Kjerulf, Halfdan Notturno Audun Kayser, p Vnp 0097-0042 Grieg Memory Album Vol. 3 1:25

3:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1, BWV 846/69 Fretwork Harmonia Mundi HMU-907395 J S Bach * Alio Modo * Fretwork 5:03

3:05:00 Martinu, Bohuslav Dance Sketches Giorgio Koukl, p Naxos 8.557914 Eight Preludes • Dance Sketches • Window On The Garden 10:26

3:15:00 Dvorák, Antonín Humoreske, Op 101/7 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p Cedille CDR-90000097 American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell 3:42

3:19:00 Confrey Humorestless Zez Confrey, p Warner Classics 49309-2 Piano Rolls And Scores - Realized By Artis Wodehouse 2:53

3:22:00 Confrey Fourth Dimension (1959) Eteri Andjaparidze, p Naxos 8.559016 CONFREY: Piano Music 1:52

3:24:00 Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphonic Sketches Czech State Phil/José Serebrier Reference Recordings RR-64-CD Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter, Melpomene Overture, Symphonic Sketches 30:17:00

3:54:00 MacDowell, Edward Drei Lieder, Op 33 Stephen Tharp, t; James Barbagallo, p Naxos 8.559032 MACDOWELL: Songs (Complete) 1:32

4:00:00 Puccini, Giacomo Madama Butterfly La Scala Orch/Herbert von Karajan EMI/Ang CDM5-66862-2 N/A 5:18

4:05:00 Puccini, Giacomo Edgar Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Riccardo Chailly London 410007-2 Puccini: Orchestral Music 3:48

4:09:00 Puccini, Giacomo Manon Lescaut (1893) Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso Philips 412236-2 Overtures & Intermezzi 4:45

4:14:00 Puccini, Giacomo Suor Angelica Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi DG 429494-2 Intermezzo 3:50

4:19:00 Brahms, Johannes Piano Quartet no.3 in c minor, Op.60 Jan Panenka, p; Kocian String Quartet Denon CO-73536 N/A 35:01:00

4:54:00 Kabalevsky, Dmitri The Comedians, Op 26 Philharmonia Orch/Charles Groves Denon CO-73534 N/A 1:44

5:00:00 Vivaldi, Antonio L'incoronazione de Dario Modo Antiquo/Federico Maria Sardelli Brilliant Classics 94030 Vivaldi: Opera Overtures 5:04

5:05:00 Elgar, Edward Coronation March, Op 65 Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves EMI/Ang CDZ7-62528-2 N/A 10:45

5:16:00 Bridge, Frank Coronation March (1911) BBC Welsh National Orch/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-10112 Bridge: Orchestral Works, Vol. 3 6:46

5:23:00 Davie, Cedric Thorpe Coronation March, Royal Mile, Op 106 (1952) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/John Wilson ASV CDWHL-2123 The Land Of The Mountain And The Flood: Scottish Orchestral Music 7:30

5:31:00 Dvorák, Antonín Violin Sonata in F, Op 57 Scott St John, v; Thomas Bagwell, p Marquis ERAD-159 N/A 22:20

5:54:00 Orr, Buxton Celtic Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia/John Wilson ASV CDWHL-2123 The Land Of The Mountain And The Flood: Scottish Orchestral Music 1:52

06:03:43 Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:43

06:07:09 R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1919) Nathaniel Dett Chorale Brainerd Blyden-Taylor Marquis 293 6:45

06:13:55 R. Nathaniel Dett: The Chariot Jubilee (1919) Nathaniel Dett Chorale Brainerd Blyden-Taylor Marquis 293 13:00

06:29:00 Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960) Janinah Burnett, soprano Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra Malcolm J. Merriweather Avie 2589 23:28

06:53:14 Florence Price: Adoration (1951) Randall Goosby, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Decca 4854234 3:33

06:57:22 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A La Española - An amateur’s exploration of varied and vivacious music in the Spanish style, from both the old world and the new

FELIPE GORRITI (1839-1896): 4 Versos del Primer Tono, fr Salmodia Orgánica—Esteban Elizondo Iriarte (18th c. Anonymous/Santo Domingo Convent, Pamplona, Spain) Aeolus 10521

JUAN CABANILLES (1644-1712): Tiento séptimo tono Jan Willem Jansen (1984 Felsberg/Church of San Pablo, Zaragossa) Dorian 93185

FÉLIX MÁXIMO LÓPEZ (1742-1821): Verzo del undécimo tono José Luis González Uriol (1727 Echevaría/1994 Späth/Santa Maria Cathedral, Ciudad Rodrigo, Spain) Organ 7208

CLEMENT JANNEQUIN (arr.): La Guerre, fr Lublin Tabulature Kimberly Marshall (1738 Enriquez/San Miguel, Villalon de Campos, Spain) Valois 4645

JAIME NUNÓ (1824-1908): Mexican National Anthem E. Power Biggs (1957 Tamburini/National Auditorium, Mexico City) Columbia 3001

ANTONIO de CABEZÓN (1510-1566): Fabordones del primer tono Guy Bovet (ca. 1735 Anonymous/San Jerónimo, Tlacochahuaya, Mexico) IOHIO 1

PABLO BRUNA (1611-1679): Tiento de medio registro de baxön de sexto tono Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini (ca. 1735 Anonymous/San Jerinomo, Tlacochahuaya, Mexico) IOHIO 4. Note that what likely is the last IOHIO Organ Festival will be celebrated in and around Oaxaca (February 5-10, 2025), sponsored by the Institute for Historic Organs in Oaxaca.

PADRE ANTONIO SOLER (1729-1783): Concerto No. 6 in D for Two Organs (Allegro e minué) Jürgen Essl (1735 Nassare, Gospel organ) & Jeremy Joseph (1695 Sesma-1736 Nassare, Epistle organ/Metropolitan Cathedral, Mexico City) Cybele 031802

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: MLK, Jr. Remembered - The annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day gives us the opportunity to explore sacred music around the theme of justice and peace. Join Peter DuBois for this thoughtful program which amplifies a central theme of religious belief

09:03:47 Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 4:16

09:09:53 Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641) Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

09:20:48 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:02

09:45:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c BWV 582 (1707) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 12:34

09:58:51 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 425 (1750) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 2:08

10:03:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 K 285 (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 4:23

10:08:48 François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790) Hubert Laws, flute Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York Richard Kapp CBS 37216 2:25

10:12:16 Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988) Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic Julius Penson Williams Albany 104 23:03

10:36:47 William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 14:10

10:52:28 George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935) Audra McDonald, soprano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68931 41:24

11:34:35 Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967) Samantha Ege, piano Lontano 145 5:57

11:42:24 Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 8:35

11:51:46 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Give Me Jesus' Jessye Norman, soprano Willis Patterson Philips 432546 4:40

11:57:15 Joseph Lamb: Ragtime Nightingale (1915) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:40

Samuel Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor Movement 2: Adagio-Presto Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Muse London/Decca Music: 4:13

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale on Hudson, NY Music: 12:08

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deborah Conquest calling from Pittsford, New York Music: ~9:51

Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata, Mvt. 1: Molto moderato - Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano Album: American Rage Warner Classics 9029535477 Music: 9:10

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Roderick Cox, conductor CHRTS, Victory Hall, Geneva, Switzerland Music: 20:53

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34: IV. Fete Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute Album: Music@Menlo From Bach, Vol. 6 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:42

Julio Medaglia: Belle Epoque en Sud-America Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 9:05

Robert Schumann: Marchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures), Op. 113 Paul Neubauer, viola; Jeewon Park, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR Music: 16:45

Krzysztof Penderecki: String Quartet No. 3, "Leaves from an Unwritten Diary" Viano String Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL Music: 16:28

13:55:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata in g BWV 1020 (1740) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 4:50

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, baritone (recorded January 2023)

Alban Berg: First Movement from Lyric Suite

Franz Schubert: First Movement from Symphony No. 8

Alban Berg: Second Movement from Lyric Suite

Franz Schubert: Second Movement from Symphony No. 8

Alban Berg: Third Movement from Lyric Suite

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in B-Flat

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97—George Szell, conductor (Sony 62979) ‘Szell/Cleveland: Haydn’

Scott Joplin: "Treemonisha' Overture—Daniel Reith, conductor (recorded May 2023)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Elim Chan, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/28/2024

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

17:31:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19 (1798) Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Warner 29:40

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!

August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro (5:35)

Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano

Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6 (4:36)

Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun (5:28)

Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan

Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" (2:57)

Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin' (3:36)

Reprise Joy Comin’

19:00 SPECIAL Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert live from Severance Music Center – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor, The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Laquita Mitchell, soprano; Aseelah Shareef, host

JOHNSON Lift Every Voice and Sing (arr. Hale Smith)

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Ballade for Orchestra

TRADITIONAL Ain’t-a That Good News (arr. Dawson)

TRADITIONAL My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord (arr. Glenn L. Jones)

GOUNOD O Divine Redeemer

Intermission 20:13:21 Florence Price: The Oak (1934) Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 12:36

TRADITIONAL Hold On! (arr. Jester Hairston)

SHROPSHIRE If My Jesus Wills/We Shall Overcome (arr. Tim Berens)

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed

PRICE Hold Fast to Dreams (orch. Brandon Ridenour)

SMITH MOORE Love Let the Wind Cry... Hks.ow I Adore Thee (orch. Nicholas Hersh)

VALERIE COLEMAN Umoja: Anthem of Unity

TRADITIONAL Amazing Grace (arr. Tim Berens)

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda Panorámicos (Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano) (CCG 12-08-13) 5:59

Fredric Lissauer: Portrait, Op. 33 “New York, in September” (2001) Amy Christina Hall, soprano; Hannah Frey, violin; James Kalyn, clarinet/alto saxophone; Hannah Lash, harp; Nathan Carterette, piano/Harold Levin, cond. (CCG 02-24-08) 8:42

Andrew Rindfleisch: What Vibes! (2000) Phantom Arts Ensemble/Andrew Rindfleisch, cond. (private CD) 15:59

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light (1997) CORE Ensemble (Tahirah Whittington, cello; Hugh Hinton, piano; Michael Parola, percussion) (Albany 698) 13:04

Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972) Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano; Don Miller, percussion (CSU CD 01-14-08) 10:48

22:18:13 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 (1914) Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

22:25 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with -YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell

23:22:58 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:29:20 Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht Op 62 # 3 (1874) Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80326 2:28

23:31:55 Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10 (1960) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

23:39:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729) Gary Schocker, flute Azica 71230 5:24

23:45:03 John Bull: Fantasia (1600) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:52

23:49:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande BWV 808 (1715) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 4:22

23:53:37 R. Nathaniel Dett: O Holy Lord (1916) Nathaniel Dett Chorale Brainerd Blyden-Taylor Marquis 293 5:40

