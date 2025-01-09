5 things to do in NEO: Ballet in Akron, Found Footage in Lakewood and more

You can fly!

If Neverland is too far, why not visit the Akron-Summit County Public Library's Fairlawn-Bath branch? The 49-year-old Ballet Excel Ohio previews its upcoming performance of "Peter Pan" on Saturday morning aimed for families. Meet youth cast members and learn a few ballet moves starting at 10:30 a.m.



Found Footage Festival

JVC, the Japan Victor Company, invented VHS tape. If you think JVC should really stand for Jazzercise, Video dating and Cat-ertainment, then the Found Footage Festival might be for you. The curators have spent decades visiting thrift stores and garage sales for the finest in unintentionally jaw-dropping video. They’ll present highlights at the Winchester in Lakewood on Friday at 8 p.m.



For history buffs and non-buffs

History enthralls some and bores others. All are invited to see Greg Jackson, host of the "History That Doesn't Suck" podcast, at Playhouse Square on Saturday. As a professor at Utah Valley University, with a style he calls "irreverently educational," he brings his multimedia show to the Hanna Theatre at 8 p.m.



One more Friday night

The Grateful Dead played Cleveland's Public Auditorium numerous times in the 1970s and '80s. On Friday night in the same building, the Cleveland Charge pays tribute to the group with Grateful Dead Night. The Cavs' G League affiliate hosts the Grand Rapids Gold at 7 p.m. After the game, it's time for the JiMiller Band, a fixture of Northeast Ohio's jam band scene for almost three decades. Some ticket packages include a tie-dyed Cleveland Charge hat.



Art as propaganda

A travelling exhibit is now at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood exploring how art was co-opted as propaganda by the Nazi party. “DEGENERATE! Hitler’s War on Modern Art” covers the period of social upheaval in Germany after World War I. Unique to the Maltz installation is a section devoted to Hungarian artist Jolan Gross-Bettelheim, who lived in Cleveland during the same time period.