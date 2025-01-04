WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Bridge, Frank Three Noveletten for string quartet (1904) Shanghai Quartet Delos DE-3223 RAVEL, M.: String Quartet in F Major / BRIDGE, F.: String Quartet, Bologna / Novelletten (Shanghai Quartet) 5:45

0:06:00 Bridge, Frank Suite for String Orchestra (1908) English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus NI-5210/3 (4) Spirit of England Volume 1 19:49

0:27:00 Britten, Benjamin Elegy (1930) Paul Silverthorne, vi EMI/Ang CDC5-55398-2 N/A 5:50

0:33:00 Liszt, Franz Ballade No. 1 in D-Flat, Le Chant du Croisé‚ (Crusader's Song) Leslie Howard, p Hyperion CDS-44501/98 (98) The Complete Liszt Piano Music 7:25

0:41:00 Liszt, Franz Ballade No. 2 in b Jorge Bolet, p London 411803-2 Piano Works Vol.6: Venezia E Napoli • Ballade No.2 • Les Jeux D'Eau À La Villa D'Este • Bénédiction De Dieu Dans La Solitude 14:32

0:55:00 Ligeti, György Ballad and Dance Andras Keller, v; Janos Pilz, v ECM 1729 N/A 1:28

1:00:00 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 434 (L 343) David Schrader, forte-p Cedille CDR-90000042 Scarlatti on Fortepiano 4:50

1:05:00 Sowerby, Leo Concert Piece David Schrader, o (Casavant, Orch Hall); Grant Park Orch/Carlos Kalmar Cedille CDR-90000063 American Works for Organ and Orchestra 18:17

1:23:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Konzertstück in d, Op 114 Alan Hacker, cl; Lesley Schatzberger, basset horn; Richard Purnett, p Amon Ra CD-SAR-38 N/A 8:55

1:33:00 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Oboe Concerto in B-Flat, Wq 164 Ku Ebbinge, ob; Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Erato ECD-75560 N/A 20:34

1:54:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Das Orgelbüchlein, BWV 599/644 Lionel Rogg, o (Silbermann instrument, Arlesheim, Switzerland) Harmonia Mundi HMX-290772.83 (12) Bach: L'Œuvre D'Orgue 1:42

1:56:00 Liszt, Franz Ballade No. 2 in b Earl Wild, p Etcetera KTC-2012 (2) Wild - Liszt Années de Pèlerinage 13:58

2:00:00 Picker, Tobias Romances and Interludes (based on Schumann's Op 94) Robert Atherholt, ob; Houston Sym Orch/Christoph Eschenbach Virgin 91162-2 N/A 4:52

2:05:00 Schumann, Robert Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 Steven Isserlis, vc; Christoph Eschenbach, p RCA 68800-2 Steven Isserlis Plays Schumann 9:44

2:15:00 Picker, Tobias Old and Lost Rivers Houston Sym Orch/Christoph Eschenbach Virgin 91162-2 N/A 6:35

2:21:00 Schubert, Franz Song, An die Nachtigall, D 497 Renée Fleming, s; Christoph Eschenbach, p London 455294-2 The Schubert Album * Renee Fleming/Christoph Eschenbach 1:45

2:23:00 Strauss II, Johann Le Beau Danube National Phil/Richard Bonynge London 430852-2 (2) N/A 30:09:00

2:53:00 Weber, Carl Maria von Ten German Dances, Op 4 Eva Schieferstein, p Koch 3-6731-2 Weber: Schieferstein - Valses favorites pour l'impératrice 1:35

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Schumann, Robert Twelve Poems from Liebesfrhling, Op. 37 Oliver Widmer, br; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33104 The Songs of Robert Schumann 4 4:51

3:05:00 Schumann, Robert Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 97, Rhenish Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique/Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archive 457591-2 (3) Schumann: Complete Symphonies 29:42:00

3:35:00 Schumann, Robert Five Songs, Op 51 Oliver Widmer, br; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33104 The Songs of Robert Schumann 4 1:38

3:36:00 Martinu, Bohuslav Flute Sonata #1 (1945) Jeffrey Khaner, f; Charles Abramovic, p Avie AV-2219 Czech Flute Music 18:27

3:55:00 Martinu, Bohuslav Fables Giorgio Koukl, p Naxos 8.557914 Eight Preludes • Dance Sketches • Window On The Garden 1:41

4:00:00 Liszt, Franz Ave Maria Zoltán Kocsis, p Hungaroton HCD-31679 N/A 5:32

4:06:00 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Clavier Concerto in e, Wq 15 Miklós Spányi, fortepiano; Concerto Armonico BIS CD-786 C P E Bach - Complete Keyboard Concertos, Volume 6 26:12:00

4:34:00 Shostakovich, Dmitri Three Fantastic Dances, Op. 5 Israela Margalit, p Koch 3-7159-2 N/A 4:14

4:38:00 Turina, Joaquin Danzas fantásticas, Op 22 London Phil/Enrique Bátiz EMI/Ang CDD7-63886-2 N/A 17:10

4:55:00 Gombau, Gerardo Trois morceaux de la Belle Epoque Narciso Yepes, g DG 2531382 Cinq Siecles de Guitare 1:50

5:00:00 Klessig, Richard Meditation from Don Juan Czech National Sym Orch/Paul Freeman Albany TROY-322 Paul Freeman Introduces, Vol. 2 5:20

5:05:00 Strauss, Richard Don Juan, Op. 20 Vienna Phil/André Previn Telarc CD-80262 Don Juan / Don Quixote 17:57

5:23:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Six Songs, Op. 38 Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; Oleg Boshniakovich, p Philips 432119-2 Russian Romances 2:38

5:28:00 Bach, Johann Christian Symphony in G, Op 8/2 Hanover Band/Anthony Halstead CPO 999383-2 Symphonies Op. 8 6:31

5:34:00 Bartók, Béla Kossuth Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer Philips 456575-2 Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra 19:53

5:54:00 Bartók, Béla Village Scenes Irmgard Seefried, s; Erik Werba, p DG 437348-2 (2) N/A 1:38

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 25 'May Breezes' (1845)

Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G (1815)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook – the annual summing up of the preceding twelve month’s happenings, celebrating success and lamenting losses.

J. S. BACH: Contrapunctus 9, fr The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 —Samuel Kummer (1746 Hildebrandt/Wenzelskirche, Naumburg, Germany)

JEAN LANGLAIS: Chant de joie, fr 9 Pieces –Faythe Freese (1930 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA)

GUSTAV MERKEL: Canon in F#, Op. 39, no. 3 –Marilyn Stulken (1897 Niemann/Old Otterbein Church, Baltimore, MN).

TRADITIONAL: Hymn, Where true charity and love dwell –Bruce Stevens (1889 Odell/Corpus Christi Church, Baltimore, MD) OHS 91

BACH: Ricercare a 6, fr Musical Offering, BWV 1079 –Olivier Latry (Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France)

RALPH SIMPSON: Swing low, sweet chariot –Herndon Spillman (1990 Visser-Rowland/Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN)

NORBERTO GUINALDO: Prelude on Oh sons and daughters, let us sing –Norberto Guinaldo (1966 Reuter/1st United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) This work was written in tribute to American organ-history icons Dana Hull and Barbara Owen and presented here in memoriam.

HERBERT HOWELLS: Thee will I love –All Saints Choir/Thomas Foster; Craig Phillips (1951 Casavant/All Saints Church, Beverly Hills, CA)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Carillon, fr 7 Pieces, Op. 27, no. 4 –Michael Murray (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of St Sulpice, Paris, France)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany, “Shine Forth!” – Music for Epiphany is music of proclamation and celebration as the Christmas season draws to a close.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 (1734)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings (1727)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Percy Grainger: Train Music (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Lukas Foss: Baroque Interlude from Renaissance Concerto (1985)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Jack Gallagher: Intermezzo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Clarice Assad: Hocus Pocus: Movement 3 Klutzy Witches Duo Noire

Clarice Assad: Ode to Carmen Miranda ROCO; Johannes Debus, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento in C Major for winds, strings & continuo, Hob.II:11, "The Birthday" Sooyun Kim, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Ani Kavafian, violin; Chad Hoopes, violin; David Finckel, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Mika Sasaki, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Scott Yoo: Piano Quartet, Op. 1 (World Premiere) John Novacek, piano; Scott Yoo, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, CA

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1 Movement 3 Fuga Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in D major, (for the Left Hand), M. 82 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Sophie Fay: The Bell Tower Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; David Samuel, viola; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive at the Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Walden Theater, Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, CA

Adolphus Hailstork: Sanctum Rhapsody for Viola and Piano Meghan Yost, viola; Irene Kim, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

14:00 EUROPEAN UNION ORCHESTRAS – Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin (recorded 1-11-24 at Grand Hall, Alte Oper, Frankfurt)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks Op 28

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Ervin T. Rouse: Orange Blossom Special (encore)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' Op 21

Richard Strauss: Macbeth Op 23 (symphonic poem after Shakespeare)

Dimitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No 2—Dmitri Kitaenko, conductor

Pablo de Sarasate—Hilary Hahn, violin; Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/3/2022

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) Op 40

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

Peter Tchaikovsky: Neapolitan Dance from ‘Swan Lake’ (encore)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded recorded December 30, 2024

We’ll hear the adrenaline-filled performances taking place at the 37th Annual Irving M. Klein International String Competition, meet the players, hear from the jury, and of course, learn who wins. Violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Peter Dugan co-host this portrait of one of our country’s top competitions for young players.

Hayoung Choi, violin, 20, from Daejeon, South Korea performs excerpt from Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Jacques Forestier, violin, 17, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada performs excerpt from Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, Allegro Moderato by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957)

Emily Hwang, viola, 16, from Palo Alto, California performs Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, VWV 1010, Sarabanda by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Han Lee, cello, 22, from the New York City area originally from Japan performs Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008, Courante by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andromeda Kepecs, 18, Woodside, CA. performs excerpt from Violin Concerto No. 2 BB117, Mvt 1 by Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Jaewon Wee, 22, violin, South Korea performs Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Gaeun Kim, 20 from the New York City area originally from South Korea performs Excerpts from Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op.33 by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style — Mio Arai, piano

Fredric Lissauer: Dover Beach Op. 16a (1991) — Eileen Moore, soprano; Christine Hill, piano

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op. 36 (2001-02) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano

Tom Lopez: EspacesPointilles — Kathleen Chastain, flute

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra — Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal with Dr. Brian H. Williams, trauma surgeon, author and professor.

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

