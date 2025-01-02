5 things to do in NEO: First Friday in Canton, vintage market in Cleveland and more

First Friday in Canton

Kick off 2025 by keeping it cool with an ice-themed First Friday, 5-9 p.m., in Downtown Canton. Hop on a free horse and carriage ride to view the many ice sculptures around town, and catch the speed sculpting competition at 6:30 p.m. in Centennial Plaza. A showing of the movie “Frozen” follows in the plaza at 7:30 p.m.



Exploring South Geneva Swamp

Join hiking guides on a first-ever field trip to the newly protected lands of the Weaver tract at South Geneva Swamp beginning 10 a.m. Saturday. This large stretch of swamp forest land along Lake Erie in Ashtabula County was scheduled to be timbered before the Cleveland Museum of Natural History acquired the property last year. Register online prior to the event, which is recommended for more experienced hikers.



Michael Austin Project

Jazz saxophonist Michael Austin and his bandmates visit the intimate Knight Stage at the Akron Civic Theatre on Saturday. Austin, a native Ohioan and former sax player at the historic Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland, has played with musicians such as Boney James, Robert Hubbard, Keith Washington and more. He continues to make his mark on the Northeast Ohio jazz scene with his Saturday performance at 7:30 p.m.



‘Informed Chaos’

Members of Cleveland’s Crooked River Circus join with Sometimes Together, a collective of acrobatic artists from across the U.S., to bring a debut performance to Northeast Ohio Saturday. “Informed Chaos” is an acrobatic theatrical show that explores missed connections and unspoken words in today’s digitally-focused society. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Bohemian National Hall, located within Sokol Greater Cleveland community center.



Vintage in Cleveland

New year, new you: Refresh 2024’s wardrobe with some classic threads and pay homage to styles of the past. Shop 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday for vintage clothing and collectibles at the winter Cleveland Vintage Market. More than 25 vendors from across the state assemble at the Madison in Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood for a nostalgic shopping experience.