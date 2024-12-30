WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Nun danket alle Gott (1908)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' (1926)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

John Corigliano: Anniversary for Lenny (2016)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Ivor Gurney: In Flanders (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon (1872)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance (1890)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1926)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)

Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966)

Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto (2018)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)

Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Josquin des Prez: Mille regretz (1500)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)

16:00 SPECIAL Chanukah Memories and Melodies with Elliott Forrest (WQXR/PRX))

An hour featuring interviews with artists and public personalities about their Chanukah memories, grounded in the music tied to their holiday memories. Guests include cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, Sephardic music expert and flutist Daphna Mor, musician and Yiddish musicologist Henry Sapoznik, poet, musician and author Aaron Dworkin, and Eric Jacobsen, artistic director of The Knights.

17:00 SPECIAL Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration with Andrea Blain

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe— places like Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany—have an especially rich musical heritage. This hour explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, and traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin

18:00 SPECIAL Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party

Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly. This engaging hour includes numbers from Itzhak Perlman’s radio-addicted childhood in Israel; evocative songs in Yiddish and Ladino; classical music that revolves around the Maccabee heroes of the story; and Chanukah gems by American folk singers. The master storyteller also regales you with jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Chanukah symbols: the menorah, the latke, and, of course, the dreidel.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

20:00 SPECIAL New Year’s Gala with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz Op 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat D 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Tales from the Vienna Woods’ Op 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Artist’s Life’

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Polka ‘Par Force’

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Be Embraced, You Millions!’

Johann Strauss Jr.: Quadrille ‘The First Day of Happiness’

Johann Strauss Jr.: Polka ‘Thunder and Lightning’

23:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

Recorded live in concert in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, Apollo’s Fire explores the history of Appalachia’s Irish and Scottish roots through music. It’s a lively celebration complete with fiddlers, medieval harp, hammered dulcimer, bagpipes, singers, and children’s voices, all led by artistic director Jeannette Sorrell.