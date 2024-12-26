WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Robert Levin, hc Hanssler Classic CD-92.117 (2) The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2 5:20

0:05:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Suite for Brass Philip Jones Brass Ensemble London 417524-2 Music For The Courts Of Europe 11:37

0:18:47 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Barry Scott, nar; Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin Naxos 8.559373-74 (2) Orchestral Music - IVES, C. / PERSICHETTI, V. / HARRIS, R. / BACON, E. / GOULD, M. / McKAY, G.F. / TUROK, P. (Lincoln Portraits) (Slatkin) 14:31

0:33:18 Florence Price Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1932-41) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, p Blue Griffin BGR-615 Scenes in Tin Can Alley 4:14

0:37:32 Florence Price Piano Concerto (1934) Michelle Cann, p; New York Youth Sym/Michael Repper Avie AV-2503 New York Youth Symphony 17:06

0:54:38 Florence Price Village Scenes (1942) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, p Blue Griffin BGR-615 Scenes in Tin Can Alley 1:47

1:00:00 Frederic Chopin Mazurkas, Op. 56 English Guitar Quartet Saydisc CD-SDL-379 Romantic Guitar Quartets 5:15

1:05:15 Antonin Dvorak String Quartet No. 14 in A-Flat, Op. 105 Panocha String Quartet Supraphon SU-3815-2 (8) Dvorak: String Quartets Complete 32:33

1:39:31 Arnold Bax Festival Overture (1911, rev 1918) London Phil/Bryden Thomson Chandos CHANX-10158 Bax: Symphony No. 6/ Festival Overture 15:34

1:55:05 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo Anthony Newman, o; New York Trumpet Ensemble Allegretto ACD-8205 The Heroick Mr Handel 1:46

2:00:00 Anton Stadler Intermezzo #3 Dieter Klocker, cl; Michael Heitzler, cl Marco Polo 8.223431 Clarinet and Orchestra 2:54

2:02:54 Anton Stadler Intermezzo #4 Dieter Klocker, cl; Michael Heitzler, cl Marco Polo 8.223431 Clarinet and Orchestra 2:25

2:05:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622 Gervase de Peyer, cl; London Sym/Peter Maag London 466247-2 (2) Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, Oboe Concerto, Bassoon Concerto 29:52

2:35:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon in F, K 508a/7 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt Brilliant Classics 92540 (170) Mozart: Complete Edition 1:26

2:36:37 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite (1933) City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9270 Holst: St. Paul's Suite, Double Concerto, Fugal Concerto, Brook Green Suite 7:14

2:43:51 Gustav Holst Suite No. 1 in E-Flat Peabody Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Harlan D Parker Naxos 8.572242 Trendsetters: Music for WInd Band 10:43

2:54:34 Gustav Holst St Paul's Suite, Op. 29, No. 2 Guildhall String Ensemble RCA 7761-2-RC English Music For Strings 1:41

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Philippe Gaubert Le Chevalier et la Damoiselle (1941) Luxembourg Phil/Marc Soustrot Timpani 1C-1175 Philippe Gaubert 5:16

3:05:16 Philippe Gaubert Trois Aquarelles Bonita Boyd, f; Steven Doane, vc; Barry Snyder, p Bridge 9539 Aquarelles 16:26

3:21:42 Niels Gade Aquarel in A Anker Blyme, p Da Capo DCCD-9117 Gade: Complete Edition, Vol. 3 1:31

3:23:13 Young Jo Lee Variations on a Theme of Schubert My Kim, p ASV CDDCA-1088 Young Jo Lee 7:13

3:30:26 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D, D. 200 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176-2 (6) Schubert: The 10 Symphonies 24:11

3:54:37 Franz Schubert Song, An die Nachtigall, D 497 Bethany Beardslee, s; Lois Shapiro, p Bridge 9504 N/A 1:35

4:00:00 Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance Marches, Op. 39 New Philharmonia Orch/Sir John Barbirolli EMI/Ang CDM7-69563-2 N/A 5:02

4:05:02 Edward Elgar Introduction and Allegro, Op 47 Berlin Phil Orch/Semyon Bychkov Philips 434108-2 Tchaikovsky, Wolf: Serenades 13:46

4:18:48 Arthur Bliss Introduction and Allegro (1923) London Sym Orch/Arthur Bliss London LL-1402 N/A 11:20

4:31:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata No. 38 in E-Flat, K. 481 Chiara Banchini, v; Temenuschka Vesselinova, forte-p Harmonia Mundi HMC-901468/9 (2) Mozart: Sonatas 'Opus II' for Pianoforte and Violin 22:27

4:54:10 English Trad Folksong, The Girl I Left Behind Me Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-120 The Lark In The Clear Air 1:45

5:00:00 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor Paul Wittgenstein, p Boston Records BST-1011 Strauss: Parergon, Sinfonia Domestica 5:27

5:05:27 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in D for the Left Hand Alfred Cortot, p; Paris Conservatory Orch/Charles Munch Pearl GEMM-CD-9491 N/A 15:27

5:22:46 Franz Schmidt Variations Concertante on a Theme of Beethoven Carlo Grante, p; MDR Sym Orch/Fabio Luisi Querstand VKJK-0611 N/A 31:40

5:54:26 Leopold Godowsky 53 Studies on Chopin Etudes Marc-Andre Hamelin, p Hyperion CDA-67411/2 (2) Godowsky: Complete Studies on Chopin's Etudes 1:45

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture (1953)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

François Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite (1790)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Main title & Street Scene (1941)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 in C (1795)

Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Serenade (1834)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Mouvement (1905)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in c (1788)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)

Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' (1757)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Kermit Poling: Christmas Cornucopia (2010)

Traditional: Today in Bethlehem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Linden Lea (1901)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Alamo: Overture (1960)

Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero (1999)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 'Herod's Dream' (1854)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

20:00 SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Canteloube: Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

