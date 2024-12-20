WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

French Trad Carol, Angels We Have Heard on High Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noel sur les instruments English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston

Claude Balbastre Noel, Ou s'en vont ces gais bergers? Marie-Claire Alain, o (Cathedrale Saint-Theodorit d'Uzes)

French Trad Carol, Angels We Have Heard on High Baylor University A Capella Cho/Hugh Sanders

English Trad Carol, We Three Kings of Orient Are Baylor University A Capella Cho/Hugh Sanders

Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel und Gretel Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler7

Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for Seven Trumpets and Timpani Wallace Collection, Philharmonia/Christopher Warren-Green

English Trad Carol, Away in a manger John Klein, carillon

Michael Praetorius Carol, Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen Giovanni De Chiaro, g

Felix Mendelssohn String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20 Hausmusik

English Trad Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful Bach Cho; Philip Jones Brass Ens; John Scott, o/David Willcocks

French Trad Carol, Angels from the realms of glory Kiri Te Kanawa, s; Philharmonia Orch/Carl Davis

Richard Pygott Quid petis, o fili? King's Singers

English Trad We Wish You A Merry Christmas Joseph Alessi, Mark Lawrence, Carl Lenthe, M Dee Stewart, tb

Richard WILLIS Carol, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier

English Trad The Boar's Head Carol Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier

Zoltan Kodaly Dances of Galanta Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

English Trad Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful London Brass

German Trad Carol, In dulci jubilo London Brass; Leslie Pearson, o

Franz Gruber Carol, Stille Nacht (Silent Night) London Brass

Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Oregon Repertory Singers/Gilbert Seeley

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110, Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter) Soloists; Leipzig Thomaner Cho, New Bach Collegium Musicum/Rotzsch

John Reading Carol, O Come, All Ye Faithful Aaron Brask, fh

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Heinrich von Biber Mystery Sonatas (Rosary) Koln Musica Antiqua/Reinhard Goebel

Paul Creston Symphony #3, Three Mysteries, Op 48 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

John Knowles Paine Christmas Gift, Op 7 Denver Oldham, p

American Trad Carol, Shepherds rejoice Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Joan Baptista Pla Flute Concerto in G Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Jean-Pierre Rampal, f

James Pierpont Jingle Bells Rampal, f; LaGoya, g; London Sym Orch/Michel Legrand

English Trad Carol, Good King Wenceslas Alexander Schreiner, o

Francesco Manfredini Sinfonia pastorale per il santissimo natale in D, Op 2/12 English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston

Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Dresden Staatskapelle/Peter Schreier

Derek Holman Christmas Triptych Toronto Children's Cho/Jean Ashworth Bartle

Witold Lutoslawski Twenty Polish Christmas Carols (1946) Julia Doyle, s; Philharmonia Cho, BBC Sym Orch/David Zinman

Polish ANON 13th c O Beate Stanislae Rose Ensemble

Jacques Ibert Flute Sonatina, Jeux Emmanuel Pahud, f; Eric Le Sage, p

Franz Lachner Toy Symphony, Op 85 Kapp Sinfonietta/Emanuel Vardi

Bernard Hoffer The Toy Chest American Saxophone Quartet, Ron Odrich, cl

Ernest John Moeran Serenade in G Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

English Trad Carol, The Holly and the Ivy Holst Singers, City of London Sinfonia/Alan Melville

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Delights - An international collection of music for the Nativity festival

STUART NICHOLSON: Ding, don merrily on high Tewkesbury Schola /Simon Bell; Carleton Etherington (1997 Jones/Tewkesbury Abbey, England)

HERBERT SUMSION: 3 Christmas Preludes (Coventry Carol; The holly and the ivy; Adeste fidelis) June Nixon (1891 T. C. Lewis-1990 Harrison/St. Paul’s Cathedral, Melbourne, Australia)

ROXANNA PANUFNIK: Angels Sing (4 Polish Carols) London Oratory School Schola/Lee Ward; Kate Smith, harp; David Terry (2Regent 293

ROBIN MILFORD: Pastorale Dance, On Christmas night Malcolm Cass (1911 Austin/Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME)

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Variations on a Noël (reconstructed by François Lombard) Stephen Tharp (1991 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4/Christmas - As we prepare for the eve of Christmas, we’ll begin the festivities with music to celebrate the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 (1734)

Various: 'A Baroque Christmas' (1991)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Various: 'Christmas by the Bay' (1998)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115: III. Andantino - Presto non assai, ma con sentiment Arkadiusz Adamski, clarinet; Apollon Musagete Quartet

Viet Cuong: Constellations ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor St. John the Divine, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kevin Shaw calling from Charlotte, NC

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano

Krzysztof Penderecki: String Quartet No. 3, "Leaves from an Unwritten Diary" Apollon Musagete Quartet ESRTVE (Radiotelevision Espanola), Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Walter Wollenweber: Nocturne Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Jeff Tyzik: The Nutcracker Suite No. 1, Op. 71a Chineke! Orchestra; Andrew Grams, conductor BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday Lara Downes, piano; PUBLIQuartet

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto grosso in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 6 (Christmas Concerto) Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Silent Woods for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 68 Julia Bruskin, cello; The Knights Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Bela Bartok, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: Romanian Christmas Carols The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Adolphe Adam, arr. Christina Courtin: O Holy Night Gaby Moreno, vocals; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

14:00 ORCHESTRAS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION – Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Elim Chan, conductor (recorded 8/23/24 at the Royal Concertgebouw, Amsterdam)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le Corsaire' Op 21

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 'Italian'

Serge Prokofiev: Excerpts from 'Romeo and Juliet' Suites 1 & 2

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Bernard Haitink, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus at Christmas

Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell

John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual Go Tell It on the Mountain—Page

Anonymous: Spiritual Ain'ta That Good News!—Page

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page

Traditional: Wexford Carol—Porco

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco

Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from Hodie—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents

Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 (3:15) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 1 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 (3:30) Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim

Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA tuya ng Pasig (4:30) Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791): Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. ALLA TURCA: Allegretto Orli Shaham, piano (MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #21)

Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning (5:00) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 (6:30) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791): Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto - Orli Shaham, piano (MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #18)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

20:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas with Bonnie North

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. It’s an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Eriks Esenvalds.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Sonatina for Piano (1976/1999) Frank Huang

Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Windrush Madrigals (2000) Fiati

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1980) Karel Paukert, harpsichord; Coventry Chamber Players/Frank Wiley, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude, and a Surgeon’s Fight for Health Justice with Dr. Ala Stanford, Founder of the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity. Moderator: Dr. Edward Barksdale Jr., Professor of Surgery at the University of Chicago; and Chief Surgical Officer, Chicagoland Children’s Hospital Alliance

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' (1989)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

