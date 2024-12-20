WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Gruber Carol, Stille Nacht (Silent Night) Giovanni De Chiaro, g

English Trad Carol, Deck the halls Empire Brass; Nancy Allen, h; Mark Kroll, hc

English Trad Carol, God rest ye, merry gentlemen Empire Brass; Mark Kroll, hc

Percy Grainger The Sussex Mummers' Christmas Carol Jeffrey Biegel, p

Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy London Wind Orch/Denis Wick

Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat, Op. 74 Andrew Marriner, cl; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

French Trad Carol, Ding! Dong! merrily on high St Martin's Academy Cho/Neville Marriner

Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler

Frederic Chopin Polonaise-fantaisie in A-Flat, Op. 61 William Kapell, p

Camille Saint-Saens Christmas Oratorio Dresden Kreuzchor, Dresden Phil/Martin Flamig

Alfred Burt Carol, Come, Dear Children The Ringmasters,William Ballard

Pietro Yon Gesu Bambino Giovanni De Chiaro, g

Giovanni Maria Schiassi String Concerto, Per il Santissimo Natale Masques/Olivier Fortin

Francesco Manfredini Concerto grosso in C, Op 3/12, Christmas Concerto Collegium Aureum

English Trad Carol, Deck the halls San Francisco Choral Artists/Ralph Hooper

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, Italian San Francisco Sym/Herbert Blomstedt

Alfred Burt Caroling, Caroling The Ringmasters,William Ballard

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Michael DAVIS Sing, Choirs of Angels! Mormon Tabernacle Cho, Canadian Brass/Craig Jessop

Peter Tchaikovsky The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in g, Op. 13, Winter Dreams Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

English Trad Carol, The First Noel Glen Ellyn Children's Cho, Chicago Chamber Brass/Doreen Rao

Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Donath, s; Dresden Staatskapelle/Peter Schreier, t

Various Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring/Ding, Dong, Merrily on High Jeffrey Biegel, p

Johann David Heinichen Dresden Concerto in G, S 217 Musica Antiqua Cologne/Reinhard Goebel

Georg Philipp Telemann Christmas Cantata, O Jesu Christ, dein Kripplein ist Maria Zadori, s; Capella Savaria/Pal Nemeth

Robert Schumann Funf Stucke im Volkston, Op. 102 Antonio Meneses, vc; Gerard Wyss, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Leipzig Radio Choir, Dresden Staatskapelle/Peter Schreier, t

Francesco Manfredini Concerto grosso in C, Op 3/12, Christmas Concerto Ayako Shinozaki, h

Pietro Locatelli Concerto grosso in f, Op 1/8, Christmas Collegium Mozarteum Salzburg

William Alwyn Concerto Grosso #2 Royal Liverpool Phil/David Lloyd-Jones

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Flute and Harp Sonata in E-Flat/c, Op 113 Maxence Larrieu, f; Susanna Mildonian, h

German Trad Carol, O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Carlo Bergonzi, t; Austrian Radio Sym/Paul Angerer

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan) "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos

Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Mykola Leontovych Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico

Christobal de Morales "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico

Mateo Flecha "El Jubilate" Stile Antico

Adolphe Adam "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti

Gioacchino Rossini "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti

George Frideric Handel "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

George Frideric Handel "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

George Frideric Handel "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

Joaquin Rodrigo "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar

Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons

Carlos Guastavino "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble

Traditional Catalan "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble

Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars

Traditional Medley March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar

Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115: III. Andantino - Presto non assai, ma con sentiment Arkadiusz Adamski, clarinet; Apollon Musagete Quartet

Viet Cuong: Constellations ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor St. John the Divine, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kevin Shaw calling from Charlotte, NC

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano

Krzysztof Penderecki: String Quartet No. 3, "Leaves from an Unwritten Diary" Apollon Musagete Quartet ESRTVE (Radiotelevision Espanola), Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Walter Wollenweber: Nocturne Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Jeff Tyzik: The Nutcracker Suite No. 1, Op. 71a Chineke! Orchestra; Andrew Grams, conductor BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday Lara Downes, piano; PUBLIQuartet

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto grosso in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 6 (Christmas Concerto) Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Silent Woods for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 68 Julia Bruskin, cello; The Knights Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Bela Bartok, arr. Michael P. Atkinson: Romanian Christmas Carols The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Adolphe Adam, arr. Christina Courtin: O Holy Night Gaby Moreno, vocals; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Pietro Yon Gesu Bambino Giovanni De Chiaro, g

Giovanni Maria Schiassi String Concerto, Per il Santissimo Natale Masques/Olivier Fortin

Francesco Manfredini Concerto grosso in C, Op 3/12, Christmas Concerto Collegium Aureum

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, Italian San Francisco Sym/Herbert Blomstedt

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in g, Op. 13, Winter Dreams Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents

Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 (3:15) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 1 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 (3:30) Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim

Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA tuya ng Pasig (4:30) Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791): Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. ALLA TURCA: Allegretto Orli Shaham, piano (MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #21)

Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning (5:00) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 (6:30) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791): Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto - Orli Shaham, piano (MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #18)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a seasonal treat for listeners of all ages: Mozart’s The Magic Flute. The Met’s holiday version of this delightful fairy tale is under two hours long and sung in English. It stars Duke Kim and Emily Pogorelc as the brave Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina; Sean Michael Plumb as the lovable bird catcher Papageno; Kathryn Lewek as the fearsome Queen of the Night; and Peixin Chen as the noble priest Sarastro. J. David Jackson conducts this beloved score.

13:05 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio (1858)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

16:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve SeelA winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)—Vicky Chow, piano

Traditional (arr Danish String Quartet): Fastan—Danish String Quartet

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars—Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge/Stephen Layton

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Gaelynn Lea, violin

Eydis Evensen: Wandering II—Eydis Evensen, piano

Errollyn Wallen: Peace on Earth—Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel—Angele Dubeau, violin, La Pieta

Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House—Tenebrae/Nigel Short

Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux

Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo—Winnipeg Symphony/Bramwell Tovey

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2002 on Stage - The best of the year including "Hairspray," "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Elaine Stritch at Liberty."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral'--NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Gunther Wand, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS - Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director and Conductor

O virtus sapientiae Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179)

Devotee Shruthi Rajasekar (b. 1996)—Lalit Subramanian, carnatic vocalist

Vieille Prière Bouddhique Lili Boulanger (1893-1918)—Natalie Mealey, piano; Peter Wright, tenor

~~ Moment of Mindfulness ~~

Rejoice in the Lamb, Op. 30 Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)—Lauren Vanden Broeck, soprano; Joanna Tomassoni, alto; Manuel Gomez, tenor; Brian Wacker, bass Natalie Mealey, organ

Dona nobis pacem* Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) from Mass in B Minor, BWV 232—Natalie Mealey, organ

The Shield of the Heart is the Heart Missy Mazzoli (b. 1980)--Bryan Munch, soloist

“Environmental Dialogue” Pauline Oliveros (1932-2016) from Sonic Meditations

“Earth Seen from Above” Meredith Monk (b. 1942) from ATLAS

“Knee Play 5” Philip Glass (b. 1937) from Einstein on the Beach—Natalie Mealey, organ; Benjamin Seah, violin; Emily Capece, Jennifer Rozsa, Dominic Aragon, spoken solos

Take What You Need Reena Esmail (b. 1983)—Emily Capece, song leader; Benjamin Seah, violin

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

