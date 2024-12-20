© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio's vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond.

Lakewood woodworker Freddy Hill returns to music by making guitars

Ideastream Public Media | By Dave DeOreo
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST

Longtime furniture maker Freddy Hill has returned to an old passion. However, he isn't just playing his guitars again, now he's building them.

“There's an old adage that learning to build an instrument is the skill of a thousand steps. They're incredibly complicated machines,” Hill said. “Visually, they may not look like it, but the inside of a guitar is a very well-engineered and complicated piece of machinery to build.”

Man shows off inside frame of guitar at his workbench.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Freddy Hill shows the braces he's carved on the inside of one of his acoustic guitars.

As he approaches his 50th birthday, Hill decided now was the time to pivot from making furniture to making guitars.

“Furniture has been great. [It’s] kept me afloat, kept a roof over my head. But, you know, it's hard and it's a grind,” he said. “I was tired of chasing clients and trying to hunt down work. And I thought, ‘If I don't do this now, I never will.’”

Man holds up inside of guitar frame and taps it while listening to the tone it makes.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Freddy Hill tests the tone of the inside of one of his acoustic guitars.

His Townsend’s Guitar Company based out of a studio inside the Screw Factory in Lakewood is almost a year old and makes acoustic, electric and bass guitars.

Hill said his 20 years of experience making furniture prepared him for this new venture, which requires skill and “meticulous detail.”

Start in Music

Playing music came first for Hill. Growing up in Stow, he started on violin when he was 4 years old and then piano at the age of 7. But by the time he was 12, he’d fallen in love with rock ‘n’ roll and got his first guitar.

Man plays acoustic guitar inside his woodwork studio.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Freddy Hill plays one of his Townsend's Guitar Company acoustic guitars.

While in his 20s, Hill played in several traveling bands that toured the country. By the time he reached 30, however, he said he was burnt out from the road and looked to change careers.

A woodworking friend gave him a part-time job, and that’s when Hill first came up with the idea of building his own guitar.

“I recognized pretty quickly that I didn't have the skill set to do it. And it was far more complicated than I had anticipated,” he said.

Close up of man's fingers working on the fret board of an acoustic guitar.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Freddy Hill works on the fret board of one of his Townsend's Guitar Company acoustic guitars.

So, he focused on furniture making. Close to two decades later, he’s combining his experience as a guitarist and as a woodworker to this passion project that’s become a full-time job.

“I really want to cater to the musicians that are local, the people that are out there playing nightly, people who are passionate about music, and then keep it here, keep it in Cleveland,” Hill said.

Guitarist, drummer and bass player perform at dive bar music club with holiday light decorations.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Freddy Hill (right) performs with Clockwork members Josh Donato on guitar and Johnny Reinhardt on drums at Spotlight Cleveland.

Freddy Hill plays his guitars with the band Clockwork Wednesday nights at 9 at the Spotlight Cleveland music club at 8701 Madison Ave.
Arts & Culture Arts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
