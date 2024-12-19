WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Francesco Manfredini Sinfonia pastorale per il santissimo natale in D, Op 2/12 English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston

Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Soloists; Gachinger Kantorei; Bach-Collegium Stuttgart/Rilling

Alexander Glazunov Oriental Rhapsody, Op 29 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Ukrainian Trad Carol of the Bells Roger Wagner Cho/Roger Wagner

German Trad Carol, O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Carmen Dragon

English Trad Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful Hollywood Bowl Sym Orch/Carmen Dragon

English Trad Carol, The First Nowell York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson

J Wainright Carol, Christians, Awake! York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson

English Trad Carol, Once in Royal David's City York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson

English Trad Carol, God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen York Minster Cho/Francis Jackson

Edward Elgar Enigma Variations, Op. 36 Royal Phil/Andrew Litton

Imogen Holst That Lord That Lay in Asse Stall King's College Cho Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks

Johann Georg Albrechtsberger Prelude and Fugue in C Joseph Payne, o

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37 Mahler Chamber Orch/Leif Ove Andsnes, p

Norwegian Trad Carol, O, jul med din glede Skruk/Per Hildre

Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt, Op. 23 Oslo Phil/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 John Alldis Cho, St Martin's Academy/Colin Davis

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Morten Lauridsen O Magnum Mysterium Boston Trinity Church Cho/Brian Jones

Tomas Luis de Victoria Missa O Magnum Mysterium with motet Tiffany Consort

Spanish Trad Carol, Patapan BBC Singers, Royal Phil/James Galway, f

Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, g; Naples Phil/Erich Kunzel

Spanish Trad Spanish Carol (Tonight A Babe Is Born) Chanticleer

Giuseppe Torelli Concerto grosso in g, Op 8/6, Christmas Concerto Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

William Walton Facade Suite Chicago Pro Musica

Gustav Holst Carol, In the Bleak Midwinter London Festival Orch/Ross Pople

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Concertante #1 in G, for Violin, Harp, and Orchestra (1806) Holliger, h; Graf, f; English Chamber Orch/Peter Lukas Graf

German Trad Carol, O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Ama Deus Ensemble/Valentin Radu

Various Christmas Medley (Komt herders, etc) B Hendricks, Children's, Chamber Cho's, Stockholm Ch Orch/Eric Ericson

Robert Russell Bennett Christmas Medley #1 Atlanta Sym Cho, Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw

Afro-American Traditional A Little Christmas Medley Mainstreet Brass

Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Swiss Chamber Orch

George Frideric Handel Passacaglia Arturo Delmoni, v; Nathaniel Rosen, vc

Halfdan Cleve Three Piano Pieces, Op 16 Geir Henning Braaten, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings (1946)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Isaac Albéniz: Rumores de la Caleta [Malagueña] (1887)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)

Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Juan de Araujo: Los coflades de la estleya (1700)

Joaquín Rodrigo: There Go the Shepherds (1963)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Jack Sutte: Clearly, We Saw Angels on a Few Ships at Midnight (2021)

Julie Giroux: Christmas and Sousa Forever (2010)

Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Jennifer Conner: Quiet Promise (2011)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Karl Jenkins: Lullay (2009)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' (1716)

Traditional: Still, still, still

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' (1621)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)

